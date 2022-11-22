ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silvis, IL

ourquadcities.com

Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage

A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh and his crew returned to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall, a drive-thru experience where guests received a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. An estimated 3,500 meals were served. Donations can be sent to ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ at 3704...
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Rock Island Lights Up With Winter Nights Winter Lights

11.18 – 12.11 WED – SUN | 5-9 PM. *Open: New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day. *Closed: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. Botanical Center members and FunBundle members will enjoy free admission Wednesday nights during the exhibit. Memberships can be purchased on qcgardens.com.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton preps for new garbage collection process

The City of Princeton is preparing for changes in garbage collection and recycling. Mayor Joel Quiram said 65 and 90 gallon receptacles have arrived. They will be disbursed about two weeks before a new garbage/recycling process goes into effect. And, prior to that, residents will be able to dispose of their current trash/recycling receptacles.
PRINCETON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Downtown Rock Island parking garage to come down

Demolition of the downtown Rock Island parking garage at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue is. scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 28th. The parking garage will be closed to all users starting Sunday, Nov. 27th at 3 p.m., according to a city release Wednesday. Vehicles remaining inside the parking garage after Sunday will be removed at the owner’s expense.
aroundptown.com

Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire

A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
TAMPICO, IL
KWQC

Weather Word Wednesday: Lake Effect Snow

‘Storm Chaser Daniel’ shares passion for weather with fellow students at Clinton Middle School. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST. Nearly a...
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Community discusses the Rock Island High School pool

First Alert Forecast - Mild 50s Saturday with rain late. First Alert Forecast - 50s return to close out the week. Rain and cooler by Sunday. 50s return to close out the week. Rain and cooler by Sunday. Thousands participate in 2022 Turkey Trot - clipped version. Updated: Nov. 24,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One injured in East Moline accident, house struck

One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Single-vehicle motorcycle crash kills 1 in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Morrison, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office news release. On Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a motorcycle crash with injury. The investigation...
MORRISON, IL
davenportlibrary.com

Happy Thanksgiving! Another serving of Turkey Notes, please!

‘Tis the time of the year to warm our fingers, loosen our tongues and sharpen our minds to craft a delightful turkey note. Turkey notes are an annual tradition in the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center. Like many activities observed and dishes made, the turkey note has its stalwart fans and its fierce detractors. Are you curious about the history of this turkey-themed poem? We have a number of blogs about this poem including a few that touch on its story such as in our “Turkey Notes” blog post.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
DAVENPORT, IA
starvedrock.media

Accident on I-80 Drives Traffic to Route 6

Things got a bit dicey in spots in Bureau County today. An accident was reported on Interstate 80 late this morning. It occurred in the eastbound lanes, near the Sheffield exit. Compounding the situation was the fact that traffic was being routed onto eastbound Route 6, which passes through Princeton – where a vehicle was on fire at one point this morning.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged after allegedly driving drunk with kids in vehicle

An Iowa City woman has been charged with OWI and two counts of child neglect after she allegedly drove while impaired. According to the police reports, 33-year-old Maria Aguirre-Penaloza of Waterfront Drive was stopped Friday around 2:15 am after driving around a road closure manned by a police officer. Upon contact, she reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
