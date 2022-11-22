Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
Genesis: Moline HealthPlex will be closed on Tuesday for water main repair
MOLINE, Ill. — Genesis Health System's HealthPlex in Moline will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for repairs, the hospital said in a press release. Due to a necessary water main repair, the HealthPlex at 900 28th Ave Dr. will be closed for the day while the City of Moline turns off its water supply.
KCRG.com
Multi-vehicle accident leaves several injured in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 22nd at approximately 5:32 pm, emergency crews responded to the area of E. Lake Rd. #3 and S. Apple Canyon Rd for a report of a multi-vehicle accident. According to investigators, 59-year-old Francis Holzer drove passed an stop sign while talking on...
ourquadcities.com
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh and his crew returned to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall, a drive-thru experience where guests received a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. An estimated 3,500 meals were served. Donations can be sent to ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ at 3704...
Rock Island Lights Up With Winter Nights Winter Lights
11.18 – 12.11 WED – SUN | 5-9 PM. *Open: New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day. *Closed: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. Botanical Center members and FunBundle members will enjoy free admission Wednesday nights during the exhibit. Memberships can be purchased on qcgardens.com.
36th annual Turkey Trot brings thousands of runners to downtown Davenport for pre-Thanksgiving charity race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Good Morning Quad Cities before the race. Thousands of runners got the chance to burn some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, all while benefitting charity at the 36th annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot in downtown Davenport on Thanksgiving.
starvedrock.media
Princeton preps for new garbage collection process
The City of Princeton is preparing for changes in garbage collection and recycling. Mayor Joel Quiram said 65 and 90 gallon receptacles have arrived. They will be disbursed about two weeks before a new garbage/recycling process goes into effect. And, prior to that, residents will be able to dispose of their current trash/recycling receptacles.
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Rock Island parking garage to come down
Demolition of the downtown Rock Island parking garage at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue is. scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 28th. The parking garage will be closed to all users starting Sunday, Nov. 27th at 3 p.m., according to a city release Wednesday. Vehicles remaining inside the parking garage after Sunday will be removed at the owner’s expense.
KCTV 5
Silver Alert canceled for traveling Gladstone woman who hasn’t reached destination in Iowa
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Gladstone woman who was traveling to Iowa but hasn’t reached her destination in Iowa City. According to the authorities, 76-year-old Rebecca Turner was last seen leaving her driveway in the 2000 block of NE 72nd Terrace. She...
aroundptown.com
Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire
A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
KWQC
Weather Word Wednesday: Lake Effect Snow
‘Storm Chaser Daniel’ shares passion for weather with fellow students at Clinton Middle School. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST. Nearly a...
KWQC
Community discusses the Rock Island High School pool
First Alert Forecast - Mild 50s Saturday with rain late. First Alert Forecast - 50s return to close out the week. Rain and cooler by Sunday. 50s return to close out the week. Rain and cooler by Sunday. Thousands participate in 2022 Turkey Trot - clipped version. Updated: Nov. 24,...
One injured in East Moline accident, house struck
One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
Single-vehicle motorcycle crash kills 1 in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Morrison, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office news release. On Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a motorcycle crash with injury. The investigation...
davenportlibrary.com
Happy Thanksgiving! Another serving of Turkey Notes, please!
‘Tis the time of the year to warm our fingers, loosen our tongues and sharpen our minds to craft a delightful turkey note. Turkey notes are an annual tradition in the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center. Like many activities observed and dishes made, the turkey note has its stalwart fans and its fierce detractors. Are you curious about the history of this turkey-themed poem? We have a number of blogs about this poem including a few that touch on its story such as in our “Turkey Notes” blog post.
KWQC
How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
starvedrock.media
Accident on I-80 Drives Traffic to Route 6
Things got a bit dicey in spots in Bureau County today. An accident was reported on Interstate 80 late this morning. It occurred in the eastbound lanes, near the Sheffield exit. Compounding the situation was the fact that traffic was being routed onto eastbound Route 6, which passes through Princeton – where a vehicle was on fire at one point this morning.
One injured in vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Monmouth
A person walking in traffic in Monmouth was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Few details are known at this time but Monmouth Police say that at around 10:15 the individual was walking in the eastbound traffic lanes to the east of North Main St. and U.S. 34 intersection. After...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged after allegedly driving drunk with kids in vehicle
An Iowa City woman has been charged with OWI and two counts of child neglect after she allegedly drove while impaired. According to the police reports, 33-year-old Maria Aguirre-Penaloza of Waterfront Drive was stopped Friday around 2:15 am after driving around a road closure manned by a police officer. Upon contact, she reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0