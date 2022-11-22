ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Bay News 9

Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage

As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
usf.edu

FEMA extends deadline for Hurricane Ian assistance

FEMA announced this week that the agency is extending the deadline for survivors of Hurricane Ian to apply for federal assistance. The new deadline to submit an application is Jan. 12, 2023. According to FEMA this extension comes at the request of the State of Florida. Residents of the following...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage

With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brevard County pilot's plane crashes in Indiana, officials say

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A plane piloted by a man from Brevard County crashed on Friday in Indiana. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a small aircraft crash was reported Friday morning. The sheriff's department responded to the scene, where the aircraft was found at a retention pond.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Off-Site Parking For MCO Travelers Filling Up

Holiday travel is making a comeback at Orlando International this week. The busiest travel day for Thanksgiving week will be Saturday, according to airport officials. Off-Site parking lots urge travelers to reserve a space well before their flight. Parking lots on airport property are sold out the day before Thanksgiving.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Daytona store owner hopes Black Friday begins business rebound after Hurricane Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year with more than 114 million people expected to hit the stores. From big box stores to small businesses and even to consumers, everyone has been impacted in some type of way this year. For many, it’s been inflation. But for one Volusia County business, it’s been storm recovery.
fox35orlando.com

Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkachief.com

Otter gets down in the dirt

This otter gets down and dirty at the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive on Friday, November 18. The drive is a one-way, 11-mile drive meandering through the eastern portion of the District’s Lake Apopka North Shore property.
APOPKA, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Orlando officials break ground on Fire Station 11

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Officials held a ground-breaking on Nov. 23, launching construction of the new Orlando Fire Department Station 11, “The Beast of the East.”. The 14,918-square-foot station will be...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you walk into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all sorts of plants, from small ones to big ones. Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shopping at local stores the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers said they are looking forward to seeing familiar -- and new -- faces.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

OCOEE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in Orange County, the Ocoee Police Department said. The crash happened on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, close to the Forestbrooke community, in Ocoee. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. Police believe the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

