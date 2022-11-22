ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

The Center Square

Michigan health officials update RSV infections

(The Center Square) – Respiratory syncytial virus cases in Michigan may have peaked, according to state health experts. However, they also warn hospitals continue to experience pediatric bed shortages and advise parents to seek initial care for their children at urgent care facilities or primary care doctors before resorting to emergency room visits. The Michigan Health and Hospital Association and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services cite data from...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Flint doctor gives tips on how parents can protect kids from RSV

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - As families and friends gather for the Thanksgiving holiday one uninvited guest could be in attendance: Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. “Snotty nosed kids that are kind of rubbing their nose and then hugging grandma and grandpa. That’s kind of a risk there,” says Flint physician, Dr. Bobby Mukkamala.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

One lane of Rotunda Road bridge temporarily closed in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – One lane of the Rotunda Road bridge is temporarily closed in Dearborn after it was struck by a vehicle. The intersection of northbound Miller and Rotunda roads is closed near the Ford Rouge Plant. Wayne County is assisting a third-party consultant in conducting an emergency inspection...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Law enforcement warn of consequences hoax threats carry

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It seems almost every day in recent weeks, we hear about threats disrupting classes and shutting down schools. Law enforcement in Oakland County investigates one to five threats a day. Each one carries serious consequences.Attorney Corey Silverstein stood beside kids who've bluffed on social media or scrawled on walls they're looking do alleged violence at school."Nowadays, we're seeing these threats coming in from 11-year-olds and such. These are not developed minds; these are not mature minds that know what's going on that they fully grasp what they're doing when they say it," Silverstein said. Most of...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Superintendent, police issue video promoting parental cooperation to discourage school threats

Bloomfield Hills Schools Superintendent Pat Watson has joined area police in releasing a video encouraging parents to partner with authorities to discourage school threats. Joining Watson in the video, released to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 22:. • Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. • Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. •...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
DETROIT, MI

