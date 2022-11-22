Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Related
Michigan health officials update RSV infections
(The Center Square) – Respiratory syncytial virus cases in Michigan may have peaked, according to state health experts. However, they also warn hospitals continue to experience pediatric bed shortages and advise parents to seek initial care for their children at urgent care facilities or primary care doctors before resorting to emergency room visits. The Michigan Health and Hospital Association and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services cite data from...
Michigan drops more than 10 places in hospital safety ranking
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s hospital safety standings with the Leapfrog Group plummeted from 5th to 19th place this year, between the spring 2022 and fall 2022 rankings. The Great Lakes State’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog decreased from 50.6% in the spring...
RSV surge: Michigan hospitals receive state approval to expand bed capacity
Two Michigan hospitals have expanded their bed capacities with approval from state health regulators as they deal with a surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases among children.
WNEM
Flint doctor gives tips on how parents can protect kids from RSV
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - As families and friends gather for the Thanksgiving holiday one uninvited guest could be in attendance: Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. “Snotty nosed kids that are kind of rubbing their nose and then hugging grandma and grandpa. That’s kind of a risk there,” says Flint physician, Dr. Bobby Mukkamala.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
wemu.org
Michigan reports a large drop in COVID-19 cases, but a doubling of deaths
Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a puzzling set of numbers as they track COVID-19 impacts this week. The health department says Michigan’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall, but COVID-related deaths are climbing. In the latest data, state officials say they saw a 30%...
Michigan sees COVID deaths climb despite reported case decline
Michigan’s reported COVID-19 cases per day average has dipped below 1,000 for the first time in seven months, while the state’s latest data update indicated an increase in coronavirus deaths. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the state reported 8,933 new cases and 275 new deaths via its weekly coronavirus...
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
ClickOnDetroit.com
One lane of Rotunda Road bridge temporarily closed in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – One lane of the Rotunda Road bridge is temporarily closed in Dearborn after it was struck by a vehicle. The intersection of northbound Miller and Rotunda roads is closed near the Ford Rouge Plant. Wayne County is assisting a third-party consultant in conducting an emergency inspection...
Local woman donates kidney to stranger to help brother-in-law in paired exchange
As of November 1, nearly 2,000 people in Michigan are in need of a kidney transplant. This fall, that number became a little lower.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
fox2detroit.com
'Biggest bar night of the year' underway but police caution to enjoy responsibly
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Thanksgiving break is here, which of course means Wednesday night's reputation as the 'biggest bar night of the year.'. "Lots of good beer I guess is one of the pretty good traditions before Thanksgiving," said Melissa Petracaj. Just one of the trimmings before the turkey during...
Law enforcement warn of consequences hoax threats carry
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It seems almost every day in recent weeks, we hear about threats disrupting classes and shutting down schools. Law enforcement in Oakland County investigates one to five threats a day. Each one carries serious consequences.Attorney Corey Silverstein stood beside kids who've bluffed on social media or scrawled on walls they're looking do alleged violence at school."Nowadays, we're seeing these threats coming in from 11-year-olds and such. These are not developed minds; these are not mature minds that know what's going on that they fully grasp what they're doing when they say it," Silverstein said. Most of...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman has a special reason for celebrating Thanksgiving every year
Dayja Foster thought she just had the flu or a cold when she was 16 years old. A visit to the emergency room yielded far scarier results: kidney failure. It wasn't until Thanksgiving when she received a transplant, giving her a new reason to celebrate the holiday.
The Oakland Press
Superintendent, police issue video promoting parental cooperation to discourage school threats
Bloomfield Hills Schools Superintendent Pat Watson has joined area police in releasing a video encouraging parents to partner with authorities to discourage school threats. Joining Watson in the video, released to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 22:. • Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. • Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. •...
Up to 50 year sentence for Macomb County woman convicted of starving infant son to death
A Macomb County woman has been sentenced to 27 and a half to 50 years in prison for the death of her baby boy. Shantavia Hayden, 29, of Warren has been tried and convicted of the second-degree murder of her son who was starved to death.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
Comments / 0