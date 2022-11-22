ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about the pause on student debt relief

The legal challenges facing the Biden administration over its student loan forgiveness program is leaving borrowers in limbo as the White House is now forced to halt administering the program until the Supreme Court rules on the matter. Spirits among advocates were high when the program was announced in August, when Biden promised $10,000 in […]
