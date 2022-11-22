ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 17

Dora
3d ago

So, Sorry to hear this. Hopefully, everything will be addressed in a professional manner. Everything seems to be about sex and money these days. Prayers goes out to both families involved.

Reply
2
Linda Jackson
3d ago

This story doesn't sound logical at all. Why report an incident to a news outlet or "reporter" before talking to school officials?

Reply(1)
2
crystal Newton
3d ago

Sounds like that little boy has been messed with too. Where did he learn that from?? At home

Reply(4)
4
 

