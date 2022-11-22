Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Related
House of Mtenzi Museum connecting volunteers to the people they serve through education tour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The House of Mtenzi Museum has been serving the Midtown Memphis community for years. “We feed the homeless, we clothe them, we give them love which is the most important thing. It’s all about restoring the dignity in their hearts,” Museum owner Stanley Campbell said.
No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population
MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
Hyde Park woman self-funds Thanksgiving giveaway, serves 160
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is expected to bring out the spirit of charity in many across the community. This includes one Memphis woman who donated from her own pocket to make sure those who were less fortunate were fed this Thanksgiving. “I’m grateful for giving back to...
actionnews5.com
Westy’s hosts annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tradition that goes back almost two decades has returned at Westy’s with its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner giveaway for hungry locals. This is the 18th year the Downtown restaurant has given back to the community on Thanksgiving Day. “They’re really great, man... for helping...
WBBJ
2 local college students complete US Marshals internship program
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local college students recently completed the U.S. Marshals Student Volunteer Internship Program. A news release says Colin Newsom and Tarhanysia Thomas successfully finished the program, which was reinstated at the U.S. Marshals’ Jackson and Memphis offices this year. Newsom graduated from Freed-Hardeman University in...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South Hero: Man finds healing in cleaning local neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kind, caring, and passionate about his community - this month’s Mid-South Hero is the ultimate neighbor. “God put this in my heart. That’s why I do it. I don’t get paid, but I get paid in another way. I get joy from pleasing God, that’s my payment. And that’s all I need.”
Local nonprofit feeds Thanksgiving breakfast to Memphis’ homeless community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Thanksgiving breakfast for the homeless helped to feed those in need in Memphis on Turkey Day. I Am Somebody 901, a nonprofit, began feeding the homeless community hot Thanksgiving breakfasts Downtown Thursday morning. The meal giveaway kicked off at 6 a.m. at 383 Poplar Ave.,...
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Deputies Feed the Needy with annual Thanksgiving event
SCSO Feed the Needy Event Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office participated in their annual Feed the Needy campaign, providing food and resources for over 3,800 households in impoverished Mid-South neighborhoods. More than 400 boxes were also given to various non-profits and churches in the 28th annual event. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Local families to receive over 242,000 pounds of food for Thanksgiving through nonprofit giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) has partnered with Feed the Needy to give out 242,000 pounds of food for Thanksgiving. On Nov. 22, volunteers from the local nonprofit met to complete the packing of the food. Volunteers worked to complete over 3,800 food boxes to help families...
actionnews5.com
Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
Senator, Church partner up to distribute turkey and Thanksgiving meals to families in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Sen. Raumesh Akbari and Christ Missionary Baptist Church teamed up to distribute turkey and Thanksgiving meals to Shelby County families in need. Organizers of the event said they’ve been feeding families in the community for nearly 28 years on Thanksgiving. “Inflation is high, wages...
Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
actionnews5.com
Celebrating the life of Mrs. Louise D. Patterson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mrs. Patterson’s public viewing will be from 9a.m to 6:45p.m on Thursday, December 1. The local memorial service will continue at 7 p.m. On Friday, December 2, Mrs. Patterson’s visitation will be from 8 to 9:45a.m. The National Homegoing Service will be at 10 that morning.
localmemphis.com
Gender-affirming care cancelled with no explanation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Evans family is devastated, disappointed and hoping for things to turn around before insurance runs out. A house full of love, is at a standstill after their sibling Chris was removed from a list of patients awaiting gender affirming surgery. “It was a very shocking,...
actionnews5.com
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can deck the halls for a deserving senior in the Memphis area. The Be a Santa to a Senior program is a way to bring cheer to seniors who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 10th year for...
Volunteers hand out over 5,000 Thanksgiving meals during MemFeast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers spent the first half of the week hard at work preparing MemFeast, the Thanksgiving meal for those in need. Charles Monger, COO of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, said they will hand out about 5,500 meals from 10 distribution centers on Thursday. This year is the...
Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
actionnews5.com
Westy’s prepares to feed those in need on Thanksgiving Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for what we have and to give back to others who may not have as much. And that’s why hard work is happening right now at Westy’s in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant is getting ready to feed...
Irreverent Warriors helps Memphis veterans live each day to its fullest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sacrifices that many make for our country doesn’t just stop after serving. These sacrifices include mental health. One Memphis organization is using laughter and comradery to prevent veteran suicide. “Life is kind of surreal today. If you’d ask me four years ago what I’d...
Members of COGIC remember Evangelist Louise D. Patterson
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Members of the Church of God in Christ are mourning after Evangelist Louise Patterson, who was the wife of former Presiding Bishop G.E. Patterson, passed away Sunday night. Video provided by Bountiful Blessings Ministry shows Evangelist Louise Patterson during the 2005 International Women’s Convention in Atlanta. “I encourage you tonight to not get […]
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0