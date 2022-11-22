Proper Brewery co-owner Andrew Tendick and Chris Prentice are sitting on the soon-to-be Proper Brewing patio, the sounds of construction coming from the building. “It’s nice talking to you, but we’ll be even happier when we’re open and able to offer you a beer and a burger,” says Prentice, the general manager of the new bar & restaurant. The location is expected to open this winter at the former location of the Atomic Bar and Grill (1393 Highway 191).

MOAB, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO