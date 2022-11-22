ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

New digital home remodeling service available in Utah

KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

FOOD ON THE FLY Eating at the new SLC International Airport

Lots and lots of folks are going to be flying to visit friends and relatives this Thanksgiving holiday, which will give many a first look at the newly (and beautifully) revamped Salt Lake City International Airport. It’s a stunner. I got a somewhat unwanted chance to explore the new...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

New tram cabins open at Snowbird

SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City business owner criticizes Silly Market logistics: ‘Let them take a parking lot’

Ken Davis has watched the Park Silly Sunday Market since it was launched in 2006 as something designed to bring some funk, and crowds, to Main Street. Over the 16 years, the Silly Market has drawn large numbers of people to the shopping, dining and entertainment strip, but even after such a lengthy run on Main Street there are still concerns the weekly event dampens sales at the brick-and-mortar businesses.
PARK CITY, UT
luxury-houses.net

This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape

1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

New book documents Utah history — one vintage sign at a time

SALT LAKE CITY — Lisa Michele Church admits she never really intended on documenting history. Yet her fascination with the past coupled with the skills she's learned through her career and other hobbies have helped mold her into one of Utah's more well-known community historians. "I wasn't formally trained...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Brigham City historic district nominated for fed recognition

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The city’s historic district is up for national recognition. “Have you heard the big news?” the Brigham City Museum of Art & History asked last night on its Facebook page. “The Brigham City Historic District is being considered...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
moabsunnews.com

A Proper homecoming: New brewery aims to open this winter

Proper Brewery co-owner Andrew Tendick and Chris Prentice are sitting on the soon-to-be Proper Brewing patio, the sounds of construction coming from the building. “It’s nice talking to you, but we’ll be even happier when we’re open and able to offer you a beer and a burger,” says Prentice, the general manager of the new bar & restaurant. The location is expected to open this winter at the former location of the Atomic Bar and Grill (1393 Highway 191).
MOAB, UT
kcpw.org

Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
UTAH STATE
news3lv.com

Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah

Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

KSL Today team joins local groups for Thanksgiving giveaways

RIVERTON, Utah — Following Thursday’s morning show, the KSL Today team joined the Stansbury Hope Squad and local nonprofit Let’s Love Hard to give away some pies and gift cards. “We still have plenty of time for the rest of thanksgiving to be with family and friends...
RIVERTON, UT
KSLTV

Happy trails: Alpine, Highland looking to increase connectivity between cities

HIGHLAND, Utah — Highland and Alpine leaders are hoping to increase connectivity between each other’s cities through trails, sidewalks and other transportation routes and are collecting public input to do so. “Highland and Alpine are really big and known for our amazing trail system,” Highland City Councilwoman Kim...
HIGHLAND, UT
ksl.com

How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports

SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
techxplore.com

An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah

For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking to change that. With a new initiative dubbed "The Utah Project...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
OREM, UT

