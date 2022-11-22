Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Myles Slusher has left Razorbacks, not at Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to various sources, safety Myles Slusher has left the Razorback football team and won’t play against Missouri. Various reports had Slusher in Tulsa on Thursday night instead of in Columbia, Mo. Slusher is a junior from Broken Arrow (Okla.). In six games this season,...
Number of Arkansas Razorback Departing Start to Pile Up
Pittman to begin meeting with remaining players about transfer portal status over next week
Arkansas man launches his small business in time for the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Black Friday means deals from stores nationwide, but Saturday is for local shops. Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest shopping days for those in your area. This year is even more special since there are more 'mom and pop shops' and boutiques than ever before.
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case
LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
Holiday events in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
Whether you're celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or just appreciating the holiday cheer, KNWA/FOX24 will keep you informed about upcoming holiday events.
2022-2023 winter weather outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We have a La Nina this year, which is when there are colder-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. You might not think that plays a big role in our weather in Arkansas plays out, but it can. The two winters that appear to pair...
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
Hunter Hoagland Leaving KARK-TV: Where Is the Arkansas Anchor Going?
Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.
Why do the Razorbacks play on Black Friday?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Razorbacks the day after Thanksgiving. We have the "Miracle on Markham" and then "Miracle on Markham Two" Lastly, we have Sam Pittman's first win on Black Friday one year ago. It all started 26 years ago...
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
Holiday rain chances and severe weather highlight a busy 7 days in Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last 7 days to close out November could be very busy for Arkansas weather. This active stretch starts today with a widespread soaking rain moving across Arkansas. The Thanksgiving rain will get lighter and end this evening. Arkansas gets a break from the rain...
Let the Eric Musselman Apology Tour Start Now
As details unfold about postgame incident, it's become clear the Arkansas Razorback coach owes choice words to many people, and not the four letter kind
Handmade bootmaker to open first Arkansas location in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Tecovas, a western bootmaker based in Austin, has announced it is opening its first location in Arkansas. The new store will carry inventory in all Tecovas’ categories: cowboy boots, bags, clothes, and accessories. Customers will also be able to personalize their purchases and refresh past purchases with complimentary boot shines.
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
Arkansas Foodbank emptiest it has been in the last 10 years
On the eve of Thanksgiving, the Arkansas Foodbank said their warehouse is the emptiest it has been in a decade.
'A very special time' | Arkansas first responders spend Thanksgiving dinner together
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On a cold and rainy Thanksgiving day, many of us are gathered with our families for the holidays. For our first responders, though, this is just another Thursday. "I tell people when we hire them, Christmas is no longer Christmas and Thanksgiving is no longer...
Bowl eligibility is on the line Friday for Mizzou’s rivalry game against Arkansas
The Mizzou Tiger football team is playing for more than a 180-pound trophy on Friday afternoon in Columbia against Arkansas: they’re also playing for bowl eligibility. Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers are 5-6 this year, with a 2-5 record in the SEC. If Mizzou beats the Razorbacks, they’ll finish the regular season 6-6 and will earn a bowl bid for the third straight year. If they lose, their season is likely over.
Nonprofit hosts community Thanksgiving feast
ROGERS, Ark. — The Care Community Center hosted its 15th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday, Nov. 24 in Rogers. The idea started with Couple John and Nicole Chervenyak after they moved to Northwest Arkansas and experienced a lonely Thanksgiving. Now, they invite anybody and everybody to their Thanksgiving table.
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:
Postgame Scuffle Follows Wild Arkansas Comeback Keyed by Unlikely Hero + Other Takeaways
The unlikeliest of players was the hero for Arkansas basketball in its dramatic comeback win over No. 17 San Diego State on Wednesday. After not coming off the bench in the No. 9 Razorbacks’ first two games at the Maui Invitational, Kamani Johnson played a lot of minutes in the second half and it was his last-second putback that forced overtime and helped them pull out a 78-74 win over the Aztecs in Hawaii.
