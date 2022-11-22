Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.

