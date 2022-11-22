ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fork, AR

nwahomepage.com

Myles Slusher has left Razorbacks, not at Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to various sources, safety Myles Slusher has left the Razorback football team and won’t play against Missouri. Various reports had Slusher in Tulsa on Thursday night instead of in Columbia, Mo. Slusher is a junior from Broken Arrow (Okla.). In six games this season,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case

LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Hunter Hoagland Leaving KARK-TV: Where Is the Arkansas Anchor Going?

Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Why do the Razorbacks play on Black Friday?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Razorbacks the day after Thanksgiving. We have the "Miracle on Markham" and then "Miracle on Markham Two" Lastly, we have Sam Pittman's first win on Black Friday one year ago. It all started 26 years ago...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
beckersdental.com

Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
BATESVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Handmade bootmaker to open first Arkansas location in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Tecovas, a western bootmaker based in Austin, has announced it is opening its first location in Arkansas. The new store will carry inventory in all Tecovas’ categories: cowboy boots, bags, clothes, and accessories. Customers will also be able to personalize their purchases and refresh past purchases with complimentary boot shines.
ROGERS, AR
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
kwos.com

Bowl eligibility is on the line Friday for Mizzou’s rivalry game against Arkansas

The Mizzou Tiger football team is playing for more than a 180-pound trophy on Friday afternoon in Columbia against Arkansas: they’re also playing for bowl eligibility. Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers are 5-6 this year, with a 2-5 record in the SEC. If Mizzou beats the Razorbacks, they’ll finish the regular season 6-6 and will earn a bowl bid for the third straight year. If they lose, their season is likely over.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Nonprofit hosts community Thanksgiving feast

ROGERS, Ark. — The Care Community Center hosted its 15th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday, Nov. 24 in Rogers. The idea started with Couple John and Nicole Chervenyak after they moved to Northwest Arkansas and experienced a lonely Thanksgiving. Now, they invite anybody and everybody to their Thanksgiving table.
ROGERS, AR
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:
ARKANSAS STATE
bestofarkansassports.com

Postgame Scuffle Follows Wild Arkansas Comeback Keyed by Unlikely Hero + Other Takeaways

The unlikeliest of players was the hero for Arkansas basketball in its dramatic comeback win over No. 17 San Diego State on Wednesday. After not coming off the bench in the No. 9 Razorbacks’ first two games at the Maui Invitational, Kamani Johnson played a lot of minutes in the second half and it was his last-second putback that forced overtime and helped them pull out a 78-74 win over the Aztecs in Hawaii.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
