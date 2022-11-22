Read full article on original website
Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Cape May County man was shot at Thursday night after he confronted two suspects breaking into his car. According to police, at around 11:25 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East Anna Street. “Upon the officers’ arrival, it was determined the victim discovered two subjects standing by his vehicle with the driver’s side door open,” the Middle Township Police Department reported. “The victim chased the subjects, on foot, west on East Anna St. towards Route 9. According to the victim, while pursuing the subjects, one of them turned and The post Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman pulled from water after fiery crash in Gloucester, NJ
Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shot while on duty
Police are investigating after a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer was shot while on duty in the city's Frankford neighborhood.
Traffic Stop Leads to the Arrest of Two Subjects for Weapon Charges
Delaware State Police have arrested 19-year-old Alex Weakley and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of New Castle, DE for weapon charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning. On November 25, 2022, at approximately 1:04 a.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and South...
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Wanted Man Flees, Surrenders After Standoff
The Atlantic City Police Department says a wanted man surrendered after fleeing from detectives and then refusing to leave an apartment. 22-year-old Kenneth Marlow of Atlantic City was wanted for a shots-fired incident, where no one was injured, that occurred earlier this month. He has now been charged with unlawful...
Camden City Woman Charged With Murder Following Fatal Stabbing on Thanksgiving
77-Year-Old Arsonist Set Series Of Ocean County Dumpster Fires: Prosecutor
A 77-year-old Ocean County man has been charged with arson in connection with five dumpster fires set over the course of several months this year, authorities said. Nicholas Depalma, of Whiting, ignited the fires between Jan. 1 and April 26 across Manchester Township, including one near a large wooded area, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan said.
5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
Instructor at Absecon driving school allegedly touched student inappropriately
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl during her driving lesson. Jay Vyas, 69, is an instructor at Mainstream Driving School in Absecon. He is the lead instructor, according to the business’ website. Vyas was arrested Thursday on charges of criminal sexual contact,...
Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash
Teenage girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue just before 8 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in the back. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time, authorities say.
Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s
Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed. One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons.
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
Police: Vineland, NJ, Man, Sleeping in Car, Charged With DWI
Authorities in Vineland say a man is facing DWI and reckless driving charges. The Vineland Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call Sunday regarding a driver sleeping inside his vehicle in the area of East Cherry and South 6th Streets. From that call, police charged 31-year-old Jonathan O. Jimenez...
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting
One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
New Jersey driver loses control of her vehicle, ends up hitting pedestrian
An investigation is underway following a three car domino effect car crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Manchester Township around 12:10 pm. Police said that 84-year old Eleanor Finke of Manchester Township was driving east along Columbus Boulevard when she suddenly struck a parked and unoccupied 2021 Penske Rental Truck on its drivers side, but then, she continued to accelerate and ended up hitting a parked unoccupied Suburban on the rear driver side of that vehicle.
Whiting Man Charged with Five Counts of Aggravated Arson in Connection with Series of Manchester Fires
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan announced that on November 23, 2022, Nicholas Depalma, 77, of Whiting, was charged with four counts of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (2) and one count of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (5), in connection with a series of fires that were set between January 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022, in Manchester Township.
Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say
A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
