Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Eliminating This Will Help The Cavs Reach Their Full Potential

The Cavs cannot only be a good team, but they can also be a great team when they're playing their best basketball. When this team is firing on all cylinders they are a legitimate Finals Contender. But over the last few games, a troubling theme has started to emerge that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers cap perfect homestand, extend winning streak to 4 with 114-96 rout against Portland Trail Blazers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What closing issues?. The Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth straight game Wednesday night, beating the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers, 114-96, in front of a spirited crowd on Thanksgiving Eve. Let’s consider this Cleveland’s Turkey Day appetizer. During a recent five-game losing skid that preceded this...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Trail Blazers

On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold try to complete and unblemished home stand when they wrap up the four-game stay with a visit from Anfernee Simons and the slumping Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are coming off their third straight win on the heels of a five-game...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum gets worrying injury update for clash vs. Grizzlies

A highly intriguing clash of up-and-coming Western Conference powers will be marred more by absences than initially anticipated. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will miss his team’s tilt with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday after entering health-and-safety protocols. The Pelicans and...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (ankle) out on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. LeVert continues to deal with an ankle injury and will not be available to face the Bucks on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

CJ McCollum out, Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Friday

New Orleans (11-7) continues to climb the Western Conference standings and will seek a third consecutive victory Friday, when the Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) in a Southwest Division matchup. New Orleans will be playing without a starter and potentially a second potent three-point shooter in FedEx Forum. CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is among four Pelicans listed as out on Thursday’s official injury list, joining Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable.
MEMPHIS, TN
News-Herald.com

Lake Catholic 1992 football team looks back on dominant state championship season

The News-Herald coverage area has been blessed with a lot of postseason football success since the advent of the OHSAA playoffs 50 years ago. Benedictine, Chardon, and Kirtland have won multiple state titles. VASJ won one when it was St. Joseph in 1989. Kenston won one four years ago. Chagrin Falls, Hawken, Mentor and South have all made runs to the state finals.
MENTOR, OH

