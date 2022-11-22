Online Black Friday sales are expected to soar past $9 billion, setting a new record as consumer habits continue to migrate online in the post-pandemic age. The tracking comes from Adobe, who recorded that shoppers spent $7.28 billion through 6 p.m. ET on the heels of high Thanksgiving Day spending that soared past last year. As inflation continues to remain stubbornly high, the strong spending days represent a source of relief for retailers as they enter the holiday season. Spending for the four-day weekend, including Cyber Monday, is expected to land at $34.8 billion—up 3 percent from 2021, according to Adobe.Read it at NBC News

29 MINUTES AGO