Consumers spent record $9.12 billion online on Black Friday: analysis
Consumers spent a record amount of money on online purchases on Black Friday, surpassing $9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics data. Adobe found that $9.12 billion was spent on Friday, marking a 2.3 percent rise year over year. Electronics sales were a large driver of the increase, with such online sales up 221 percent from the average day in October.
Black Friday Online Sales to Hit New Peak of $9 Billion: Report
Online Black Friday sales are expected to soar past $9 billion, setting a new record as consumer habits continue to migrate online in the post-pandemic age. The tracking comes from Adobe, who recorded that shoppers spent $7.28 billion through 6 p.m. ET on the heels of high Thanksgiving Day spending that soared past last year. As inflation continues to remain stubbornly high, the strong spending days represent a source of relief for retailers as they enter the holiday season. Spending for the four-day weekend, including Cyber Monday, is expected to land at $34.8 billion—up 3 percent from 2021, according to Adobe.Read it at NBC News
