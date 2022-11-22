Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
UPDATE: Woman Arrested for Friday Stabbing in Tuscaloosa County, Shooting Victim Admits Negligence
Two investigations are wrapping up after police in Tuscaloosa County responded to a stabbing and a separate and unrelated shooting Friday afternoon. Although the incidents took place less than two miles apart and within hours of one another Friday, they are not connected. In the stabbing, police said 32-year-old Jamira...
wbrc.com
One person injured after accidentally shooting self at Tuscaloosa apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a person accidently discharged a firearm on Friday. Police said the subject was initially uncooperative, but later admitted to accidently shooting himself while mishandling a firearm at the Branscomb Apartments. Police are investigating the incident as a negligent...
wbrc.com
Suspect charged in Thanksgiving day shooting that left one hospitalized
CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christopher Brian Cummings has been charged after a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one person hospitalized. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. Police said the shooting happened between two family members. Cummings...
wvtm13.com
Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
wbrc.com
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
ABC 33/40 News
18-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Birmingham
An 18-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening while riding in a car in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples and another person arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle just before 7:00 P.M. Both of them had been shot, and Peeples was pronounced deceased at that time. The other person's injuries are not life-threatening.
wbrc.com
One person dead after shooting in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead following a shooting Thursday evening in Center Point. Jeffery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2400 Block of 5th Street NW in Center Point at around 6:45 p.m. to investigate reports that a person had been shot. A male...
Suspect charged in Walker County shooting that critically injured family member
A suspect has been charged in a shooting that left a family member with life-threatening injuries in Walker County. Christopher Brian Cummings, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong. Cummings’ bond is set at $50,000 cash. The shooting happened on Thanksgiving on...
wbrc.com
Erron Brown sentenced to three years in prison for 2018 Galleria shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who shot two people at the Riverchase Galleria in 2018 has pled guilty and will spend three years in prison. Erron Brown pled guilty to two counts for First Degree Assault in the 2018 shooting that killed one person and injuring two others. Brown was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised probation.
wvtm13.com
Teen shot while travelling in vehicle, later died at Birmingham hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An 18-year-old from Birmingham was shot in a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Thanksgiving evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital to investigate two people who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
wbrc.com
Police investigating after string of car burglaries reported in Bessemer area
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is investigating after approximately 10 cases of car burglaries were reported in the Morgan Rd, Exchange Place and Pine Lane areas. According to Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons, the burglaries occurred during daytime work hours and the suspect(s) broke the car window...
ABC 33/40 News
One injured in shooting between family members in Walker County
WALKER CO, Ala. (WBMA) — One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Walker County Thursday afternoon. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was between two family members and happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova. The injured person was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital for...
BPD investigating robbery at 150 Summit Apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, officers received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot in a possible robbery attempt. He […]
wbrc.com
Police searching for suspects after 150 Summit Apartments attempted robbery, shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 20. Police say around 10:40 p.m., Birmingham 911 received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers encountered...
weisradio.com
$20,000 Reward Offered in Connection with Death of Woman
Pell City police on Wednesday said a $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in connection with the death of Rebekah Poe. Authorities described Poe’s death as a “murder.” Police believe the two people responsible were driving a dark, possibly black, Dodge Charger, traveling in the direction of Stemley Bridge Road in Pell City.
2018 Galleria shooting suspect sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man who shot and injured two people inside the Riverchase Galleria in 2018 plead guilty and received his sentencing Thursday. Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 24, pled guilty on Nov. 17 to two counts of first-degree assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised probation. […]
wbrc.com
Calera police make large drug bust during traffic stop
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police have made an arrest in what they call a major drug trafficking case. The department recovered eight kilograms of meth. Calera Police Chief David Hyche said the arrest came after a lengthy investigation in this case. After identifying the suspect, Calera PD brought in The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
wbrc.com
UAB Police report several car break-ins on campus
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants to make you aware of some recent car break-ins that happened on campus. Campus security is also offering tips to keep you safe both on and off campus. UAB said the campus continues to see low rates of on-campus crime, but there was a...
Comments / 1