BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who shot two people at the Riverchase Galleria in 2018 has pled guilty and will spend three years in prison. Erron Brown pled guilty to two counts for First Degree Assault in the 2018 shooting that killed one person and injuring two others. Brown was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised probation.

HOOVER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO