Read full article on original website
Related
Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities
“These are all issues that could, in part, be addressed at the state and federal levels, but that absolutely have to be tackled at the local level as well if we really want to move the needle,” said Xusana Davis, executive director of the state’s Office of Racial Equity. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities.
WCAX
Number of female-owned businesses in Vermont growing
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of female-owned businesses is increasing in the Green Mountain State, according to data by the Vermont Commission on Women. Now, one section of Swanton is home to a number of businesses that are mostly owned by women. Meet Darci Benoit, owner of Bees on...
mynbc5.com
Former Vermont congressman Dick Lawrence dies
LYNDON, Vt. — A well-known Vermont lawmaker from the Northeast Kingdom has died. Republican Dick Lawrence of Lyndonville served seven terms in the state House of Representatives, where he was vice chair of the agriculture committee. Lawrence stepped down in 2019. He died on Thursday morning at the age...
WCAX
Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he’s thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments. At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable. Scott also reflected on...
WCAX
Welch thankful for outreach programs, volunteers who help Vermonters
Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. Gillibrand says she’ll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track. Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year. Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library. Updated: 5 hours...
WCAX
Report: EV rules will help Vermont make headway toward 2030 climate targets
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to an Energy Action Network report, Vermont is not on track to meet the first mark of our climate requirements by 2030. But with a suite of new rule changes coming around electric vehicles, the state is projected to make a dent. The rule changes...
wgbh.org
Where a dead moose draws a crowd in northern Vermont
When a moose arrives in Island Pond, one of its teeth gets put in a little envelope. Its ovaries go in a jar of alcohol. Hunters have to bring them in after they gut the animal in the field. It can be hard for them to identify the organs. “That's...
WCAX
Public comment coming to a close on PFAS at Vermont’s only landfill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Next week marks a key deadline for a project aimed at dealing with so-called forever chemicals at Vermont’s only landfill. The public comment period is coming to a close on a portion of a pilot project aimed at removing PFAS from garbage runoff at the Coventry landfill.
WCAX
THANKFULAF
Congressman Peter Welch says he is thankful this holiday season for outreach programs and the people who make them possible. Vermont retailers hope to bring in big bucks on Small Business Saturday. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Black Friday may be the best-known shopping day of the year, but for the...
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. Gillibrand says she’ll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track. Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year. Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library. Updated: 5 hours...
WCAX
Gov. Scott wishes Vermonters a Happy Thanksgiving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. The governor says the holiday is the time to reflect on all we have and to be grateful for the chance to connect after the last two years. In a statement, Scott, R-Vermont, said: “I hope...
wamc.org
Vermont’s Congressperson-elect seeking employees
Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint is seeking employees for her Congressional offices. The Democrat says she is taking applications for positions in her Vermont and Washington offices. In her notice, Balint states: “We are building a team of committed public servants who are excited to serve Vermonters with kindness, professionalism and the dedication they deserve.”
WCAX
What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For many people, Thanksgiving is a day of reflection, getting together with loved ones and enjoying a home-cooked meal. We asked some people who were out and about on the holiday to share what they’re thankful for this year. Here’s what they had to say.
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
WCAX
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes to the new cars you can purchase are coming by 2026 thanks to a rule change in Vermont. All that’s left is a filing with the secretary of state and Vermont’s clean car requirements will change. You will start seeing that with cars in the model year 2026.
WCAX
To cook or not to cook? Local caterers tackle Thanksgiving meals
Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. Gillibrand says she’ll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track. Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year. Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library. Updated: 10 hours...
WCAX
Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library
Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. Gillibrand says she’ll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track. Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. How...
Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network
After a brutal fiscal year, the leaders of Vermont's largest health care provider have a strategy for digging out in 2023. Read the story on VTDigger here: Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network.
Vermont officials are ready to ban sale of new gasoline passenger cars by 2035
Cars, buses, trucks and other modes of transportation are responsible for 40% of Vermont’s climate emissions, making it the state’s most polluting sector. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont officials are ready to ban sale of new gasoline passenger cars by 2035.
WCAX
Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’
There are still a few weeks left for deer hunting in Vermont, but for those who have already bagged a buck - how do you cook it?. Newport state’s attorney employee fired for carrying gun at courthouse. Updated: 5 hours ago. An employee of the Orleans State’s Attorney’s office...
Comments / 5