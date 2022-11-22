ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

VTDigger

Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities

“These are all issues that could, in part, be addressed at the state and federal levels, but that absolutely have to be tackled at the local level as well if we really want to move the needle,” said Xusana Davis, executive director of the state’s Office of Racial Equity. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities.
WCAX

Number of female-owned businesses in Vermont growing

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of female-owned businesses is increasing in the Green Mountain State, according to data by the Vermont Commission on Women. Now, one section of Swanton is home to a number of businesses that are mostly owned by women. Meet Darci Benoit, owner of Bees on...
mynbc5.com

Former Vermont congressman Dick Lawrence dies

LYNDON, Vt. — A well-known Vermont lawmaker from the Northeast Kingdom has died. Republican Dick Lawrence of Lyndonville served seven terms in the state House of Representatives, where he was vice chair of the agriculture committee. Lawrence stepped down in 2019. He died on Thursday morning at the age...
WCAX

Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he’s thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments. At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable. Scott also reflected on...
wgbh.org

Where a dead moose draws a crowd in northern Vermont

When a moose arrives in Island Pond, one of its teeth gets put in a little envelope. Its ovaries go in a jar of alcohol. Hunters have to bring them in after they gut the animal in the field. It can be hard for them to identify the organs. “That's...
WCAX

THANKFULAF

Congressman Peter Welch says he is thankful this holiday season for outreach programs and the people who make them possible. Vermont retailers hope to bring in big bucks on Small Business Saturday.
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. Gillibrand says she'll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track. Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year. Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library.
WCAX

Gov. Scott wishes Vermonters a Happy Thanksgiving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. The governor says the holiday is the time to reflect on all we have and to be grateful for the chance to connect after the last two years. In a statement, Scott, R-Vermont, said: “I hope...
wamc.org

Vermont’s Congressperson-elect seeking employees

Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint is seeking employees for her Congressional offices. The Democrat says she is taking applications for positions in her Vermont and Washington offices. In her notice, Balint states: “We are building a team of committed public servants who are excited to serve Vermonters with kindness, professionalism and the dedication they deserve.”
WCAX

What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For many people, Thanksgiving is a day of reflection, getting together with loved ones and enjoying a home-cooked meal. We asked some people who were out and about on the holiday to share what they’re thankful for this year. Here’s what they had to say.
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
WCAX

To cook or not to cook? Local caterers tackle Thanksgiving meals

To cook or not to cook? Local caterers tackle Thanksgiving meals
WCAX

Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library

Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library

Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. Gillibrand says she'll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track. Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year.
WCAX

Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’

Hunting for Vermont's 'ghost dams'

There are still a few weeks left for deer hunting in Vermont, but for those who have already bagged a buck - how do you cook it?. Newport state's attorney employee fired for carrying gun at courthouse.
