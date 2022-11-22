ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

ABC6.com

‘Buy Nothing’ coat drive spreads warmth throughout Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Coats, gloves, scarves, hats were among the winter gear that took over the Rhode Island State House to keep Providence warm. Becka Carroll, “Buy Nothing” coat drive organizer, told ABC 6 Friday that she aims to reduce waste and keep the community warm before the cold season kicks off.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mynbc5.com

200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving

BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
BARRE, VT
fallriverreporter.com

Angels Anonymous Fall River Christmas food drive set for Dec. 11

Local nonprofit organization, Angels Anonymous, has been supporting families in need since 2016. With nine board members and over 100 volunteer staff, the organization provided food to about 500 families last holiday season. The pantry, located at 231 Weaver street in Fall River MA, accepts food donations year-round. Any non-perishable food items are always accepted, as well as monetary donations, which will be used to buy food from the Greater Boston Food Bank.
FALL RIVER, MA
mynbc5.com

Good Samaritan Haven guests come together to celebrate Thanksgiving

BARRE, Vt. — At the Good Samaritan Haven South Barre Transitional Shelter, guests staying there decided to cook and eat together for Thanksgiving for the first time since the shelter opened. “They have something in common because they’re all here,” said Leslie Mcgee, who works for Good Samaritan Haven....
BARRE, VT
Valley Breeze

Local woman helps save infant at Walmart

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022

Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

East Greenwich animal shelter seeks help during buy holiday season

(WJAR) — An animal shelter in East Greenwich is desperately seeking help during the busy holiday season. The East Greenwich Animal Protection League is looking for staff and volunteers to help meet the increased demand. Staff members say as people head back to the office post-pandemic, more animals are...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WCAX

Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000

This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Boston

Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire

The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
FRANCONIA, NH
Boston

Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim

“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
HINGHAM, MA
WCAX

Person taken into custody after NH shootings, multitown search

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Following a multitown search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another...
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH

