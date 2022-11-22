Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
‘Buy Nothing’ coat drive spreads warmth throughout Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Coats, gloves, scarves, hats were among the winter gear that took over the Rhode Island State House to keep Providence warm. Becka Carroll, “Buy Nothing” coat drive organizer, told ABC 6 Friday that she aims to reduce waste and keep the community warm before the cold season kicks off.
mynbc5.com
200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving
BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
fallriverreporter.com
Angels Anonymous Fall River Christmas food drive set for Dec. 11
Local nonprofit organization, Angels Anonymous, has been supporting families in need since 2016. With nine board members and over 100 volunteer staff, the organization provided food to about 500 families last holiday season. The pantry, located at 231 Weaver street in Fall River MA, accepts food donations year-round. Any non-perishable food items are always accepted, as well as monetary donations, which will be used to buy food from the Greater Boston Food Bank.
Turnto10.com
Amazon fulfillment center in Fall River says it prepares all year for Cyber Monday
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Cyber Monday is just a few days away, and companies like Amazon are getting ready for their busiest time of the year. "I expect us to ship maybe between 80,000 and 90,000 Packages per day every single day next week," Katin Miller, the general manager at the Fall River fulfillment center told NBC 10 News.
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
mynbc5.com
Over 1,000 turkey dinners given away to needy Vermonters ahead of Thanksgiving
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Burlington, more than 1,000 Vermonters came through the Salvation Army to grab fresh Thanksgiving meals provided by the Farmhouse group to enjoy at home. It’s a similar operation to those seen across Vermont ahead of Thanksgiving. In Montpelier, over thirteen hundred meals were given away...
mynbc5.com
Good Samaritan Haven guests come together to celebrate Thanksgiving
BARRE, Vt. — At the Good Samaritan Haven South Barre Transitional Shelter, guests staying there decided to cook and eat together for Thanksgiving for the first time since the shelter opened. “They have something in common because they’re all here,” said Leslie Mcgee, who works for Good Samaritan Haven....
Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey
A Vermont family is grateful a Brattleboro letter carrier figured out how to deliver a 1921 postcard with a mysterious cross-country history. Read the story on VTDigger here: Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey.
Valley Breeze
Local woman helps save infant at Walmart
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022
Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich animal shelter seeks help during buy holiday season
(WJAR) — An animal shelter in East Greenwich is desperately seeking help during the busy holiday season. The East Greenwich Animal Protection League is looking for staff and volunteers to help meet the increased demand. Staff members say as people head back to the office post-pandemic, more animals are...
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
WCAX
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman duped out of life savings warns others about phone scams
HARTFORD, Vt. — Margaret Fellows had her entire life's savings stolen in a phone scam earlier this month. "It's everything I had," said Fellows. "$6,000 isn't a lot, but it's a lot to me." Fellows said she received a call from what she thought was Mascoma Bank, asking her...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000
This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire
The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim
“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
WCAX
Person taken into custody after NH shootings, multitown search
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Following a multitown search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another...
Motorcyclist killed in New Bedford crash
Police said the 49-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on Route 18 North near I-195 when he lost control and slammed into a guardrail.
