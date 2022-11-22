The New York Jets just made a big decision on their starting quarterback. On Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson has been benched and Mike White will be QB1 when the team takes on the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Saleh also said that Wilson won't be the backup QB as that job will go to Joe Flacco. This comes after Wilson completed just nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards in the team's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. And after the game, Wilson came under fire for the comments he made, saying he didn't feel he "let the defense down" despite the Jets' offense only posting 103 yards of total offense.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO