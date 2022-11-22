Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham sparks speculation by attending NBA game
Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent destination has been a hot topic for speculation for some time now. That inevitably means that his every move is scrutinized for possible hints as to where he might land. That made Beckham’s attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday all the more noticeable....
Popculture
Thursday Night Football: Why Prime Video Won't Show NFL Game on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is a day when football fans can watch the game all day long. The NFL will air three games, and with Thanksgiving being on Thursday, some fans might think that the night game will be on Prime Video for Thursday Night Football. However, that's not the case as the streaming service will take a week off from broadcasting an NFL game but will return for Week 13.
Popculture
Deion Sanders Could Have a New College Football Job Soon
Deion Sanders is having a lot of success as head coach at Jackson State, and that has led to college football teams going after him. According to 247Sports, the NFL Hall of Famer has been in talks with Colorado and South Florida about their head coaching vacancies. This comes nearly one year after Sanders interviewed at TCU and Colorado State. 247Sports also said that Sanders has not talked to anyone from Auburn who fired its head coach earlier this season.
Popculture
Why Bebe Rexha Was Booed During Her NFL Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show
Bebe Rexha performed during halftime of the NFL Thanksgiving Day game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. People on social media had their share of thoughts about the halftime show, but the fans who attended the game at Ford Field in Detroit didn't particularly love what was going on as the crowd was heard booing. However, the reason the fans booed had nothing to do with the actual performance or Rexha. It looks like the location was the reason fans were showing their anger during the show.
Popculture
Sean Payton Targeting Two NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023
Sean Payton is keeping a close eye on two NFL teams for the rest of the season. According to ESPN, the former New Orleans Saints head coach is targeting the Los Angles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals for potential openings for the head coach position. Payton is linked to the two teams because of stability at the quarterback position. The Chargers have Pro Bowler Justin Herbert while the Cardinals have Pro Bowler Kyler Murray.
College football picks today: Predictions from ESPN College GameDay for Week 13
This is the moment we've all been waiting for: the regular season finale with plenty of impactful games on tap to sort things out ahead of Championship Saturday and College Football Playoff Selection Sunday. Now it's time to make our final picks for the most important matchups of the day. Those ...
Matt Rhule hired as Nebraska football head coach, agrees to eight-year contract
Former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule has taken the job of leading Nebraska's football program. The school announced his arrival on Saturday.
Sources: Kiffin Signing Contract Extension With Ole Miss
He was the subject of significant Auburn rumors earlier in the week.
Popculture
Tom Brady's Son Jack Turns Into Football Star at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Practice
It looks like Tom Brady's son is following in his father's footsteps. On Wednesday, Brady shared a photo of his son Jack throwing passes at Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice. And in the caption, Brady wrote "My Inspiration when talking about Jack. Last month, Brady appeared on the Let's Go! podcast and talked about Jack playing high school football.
Lane Kiffin agrees to new contract to remain at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin will return as Ole Miss' coach next season and is signing a new contract extension with the Rebels, he told ESPN on Saturday.
Longhorns TE Jahleel Billingsley Leaves Program
The Texas Longhorns will now be without one of their offseason transfer additions ahead of Friday's regular-season finale against the Baylor Bears.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets Most Divisive Game Yet
Xbox Game Pass has today added what might be the most divisive game on the platform. Considering just how many titles are available via Game Pass, it stands to reason that not all of them would be beloved by subscribers. Still, it stands to reason that no other game on Xbox's video game subscription service has divided fans as much as the title it has brought to the library today.
Popculture
New York Jets Make Big Decision on QB Zach Wilson Following Postgame Comments
The New York Jets just made a big decision on their starting quarterback. On Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson has been benched and Mike White will be QB1 when the team takes on the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Saleh also said that Wilson won't be the backup QB as that job will go to Joe Flacco. This comes after Wilson completed just nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards in the team's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. And after the game, Wilson came under fire for the comments he made, saying he didn't feel he "let the defense down" despite the Jets' offense only posting 103 yards of total offense.
NBA
Bleacher Report: Updated 2023 NBA Mock Draft for picks 1-60
(B/R) — NBA scouts are making their initial rounds for non-conference tournaments and forming first impressions on prospects for the 2023 draft. These are valued scouting opportunities, given the rare matchups that take place between quality opponents. This projected class is off to a booming start, as it feels...
