decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Jump on Release of Fed Minutes
Crypto followed U.S. stocks upward Wednesday on signs that the Fed may shift to smaller interest rate hikes. Bitcoin jumped slightly on the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its November meeting, the captured discussion suggesting that the central bank may make smaller interest rate increases going forward.
Binance Removes Trading Pairs for Solana-based Exchange Serum Token
Binance's decision comes amid extreme uncertainty for Serum over the past month as a result of its links to the now-bankrupt FTX and its founder. Binance has made the decision to remove various trading pairs for Serum's SRM token, including those against the Binance exchange token (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), and Tether’s stablecoin (USDT).
Bitcoin, Ethereum Post Modest Thanksgiving Gains as Crypto Market Claws Back $12B
Bitcoin and Ethereum both rose several points on Thanksgiving day, as the bearish pressure of FTX's collapse appears to be waning. Crypto markets appear to have turned a corner after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has risen roughly 1.5% and is trading...
What Is a Blue Chip NFT?
Traditional blue chip stocks are reliably stable, they are unlikely to generate the same high returns as potentially riskier investments. The same holds true for so-called blue chip NFTs. In Brief:. Blue chip NFTs are projects that are expected to be stable in terms of value and profitable in the...
NFTs Are Dead? Even in Bear Market, a Bored Ape Sells for Nearly $1 Million
The golden-fur Ethereum NFT sold for 800 ETH, or about $927,000, even as wider Bored Ape Yacht Club prices trend downward. A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT sold for $927,000 worth of ETH today. It was sold by Chain CEO Deepak Thapliyal, who previously purchased a CryptoPunks NFT for a...
Consumers spent record $9.12 billion online on Black Friday: analysis
Consumers spent a record amount of money on online purchases on Black Friday, surpassing $9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics data. Adobe found that $9.12 billion was spent on Friday, marking a 2.3 percent rise year over year. Electronics sales were a large driver of the increase, with such online sales up 221 percent from the average day in October.
Is It Wrong for DeFi Projects to Track Data?
With MetaMask and Uniswap revealing the extent to which they track their users, many in the community have pushed back. Are they right?. As if there weren’t enough misery in the crypto markets at the moment, DeFi enthusiasts are now in an uproar over revelations that Uniswap, the popular decentralized exchange (DEX), tracks public user data.
Polygon’s ‘Secret Sauce’: Why Starbucks, Meta, and Reddit Chose the Ethereum Scaler
Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Polygon Studios, discusses the recent wave of major Web2 brands building on the platform. Brands like Starbucks, Reddit, Meta, Nike, Disney, and Coca-Cola have built on the Ethereum scaling network or announced plans to. Despite the FTX collapse, Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt told Decrypt to...
Infura Collecting MetaMask Users' IP, Ethereum Addresses After Privacy Policy Update
New updates to ConsenSys' API tool Infura have sparked controversy in the crypto community as it will begin collecting users’ IP addresses. ConsenSys has informed users that it is set to collect additional data from those using its popular Infrura tool, attracting criticism on social media in the process.
Several US States Open Investigation Into Crypto Lender Genesis: Report
State regulators are turning their attention to troubled crypto firm Genesis Global Capital for potential securities violations. Following the collapse of FTX, multiple U.S. regulatory agencies have opened investigations into FTX and other centralized exchanges and operators as the contagion continues. Now the Alabama Securities Commission and other states are...
