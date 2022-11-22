Read full article on original website
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of November 24
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle with children in it on November 21 at around 2 a.m. A 2015 Mercedes-Benz had been stolen out... more. Jay Schneiderman, the current Southampton Town supervisor and a former Suffolk County legislator and East ... by 27Speaks.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
Outstanding bottom fishing these past couple days, from Islip to the tip! Great action on the north shore too. Wrecks are holding strong. Good eating size tog, sea bass, codfish, and more. Striped bass blitzes along the south shore. Death rats to slots and overs. Peanut bunker is fueling this...
New Rochelle Restaurant Praised As "Outstanding" Holds Official Grand Opening Ceremony
An already-popular restaurant in Westchester County that has received heavy praise from visitors held an official grand opening ceremony. Town House, which opened its doors in September and is located in New Rochelle at 559 Main St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10 with city officials and restaurant owners in attendance, according to the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.
27east.com
Bay Street’s 2023 Summer Lineup Announced
Late last week, Bay Street Theater announced its 2023 summer lineup, a season that will bring together top theatrical talent in four shows. With a stellar mix of old and... more. On Friday, December 2, at 6 p.m. artist Mel Kendrick, whose work is featured in ... 23 Nov 2022...
Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul
Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect. There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.
7 animals killed in house fire on Long Island
The fire started at the home on Gardner Avenue in Hicksville at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
ID Released For Inmate, Age 29, Who Died At Nassau County Correctional Facility In East Meadow
The identity has been released of a young inmate who died at a Long Island prison. According to Nassau County PD detectives, the 29-year-old man suffered a medical episode while at the Nassau County Correctional Facility located in East Meadow at 100 Carmen Ave. around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
longisland.com
Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.
Feel like royalty at Oheka Castle in Huntington
When you first enter Oheka Castle, you are greeted by a magnificent staircase that is modeled after a staircase in a French chateau.
Worker, 27, dies in fall from Staten Island ShopRite building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old male succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon after a fall or jump from a building in New Dorp, police said. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual at 2656 Hylan Blvd., a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
NYPD: Exposed Staten Island man, 23, tried to rape woman on NYC subway train
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police say a 23-year-old Staten Island man removed his pants and tried to rape a female straphanger last week in Manhattan. Chris Tapia, of New Street in Port Richmond, is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, forcible touching and public lewdness in connection with the Nov. 17 incident, which occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. aboard a No. 4 train, according to a pair of written statements issued over the past week by the NYPD.
Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring
A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
New York Mets Owner Wants To Double-Down On Stadium Area
As reported here last Thursday, a new soccer stadium for the NYC Football Club will be constructed just outside of Citi Field in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York City. As reported, the project includes a 250-room hotel and 2,500 housing units. Developing the surrounding area of the Mets home ballpark and the U.S. Open Tennis Center is a major win for New York sports fans. Now it looks like Amazin's billionaire owner Steve Cohen is looking for his own win.
Brown Moving Office From Northport to Commack
Assemblyman Keith P. Brown, R-Northport, said Wednesday that he is moving his district office rom Northport to Commack. He said the new office is a more centralized location for the 12th District that he represents. “Constituents are always welcome to come visit or call for Read More ...
2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Thanksgiving morning apartment fire in the Bronx
Two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man have died. Two other women remain in critical condition.
Bellone: Cyberattack breached county traffic agency, potentially exposing personal data of people issued moving violations over past decade
Suffolk County, still struggling to recover from a cyberattack earlier this year in which hackers reportedly stole 4 terabytes of data from county computer systems, revealed for the first time Wednesday specific information about a large-scale breach of a county network. Personal data of individuals who were issued nearly half...
Girl, 14, struck by stray bullet outside Bronx playground, NYPD says
A14-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a Bronx playground on Thanksgiving, cops said Friday. The teen was near the basketball courts outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Edenwald Houses by the corner of Schieffelin Ave. and E. 225th St. about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when shots rang out, police said. A stray bullet hit the girl in the right leg. She was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. ...
News 12
Driver's license numbers for nearly 500,000 people may have been exposed in Suffolk cyberattack
Personal information of potentially hundreds of thousands of drivers may have been exposed in the massive cyberattack that has impacted Suffolk County services for nearly three months. Suffolk County announced Wednesday that about 470,000 driver's license numbers may have been accessed by those responsible for the cyberattack. The license numbers...
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complex
Lucky winners of this Brook Avenue Apartments housing lottery may qualify for rents as low as $397 a month for a studio apartment in the Bronx. A total of 42 newly constructed apartments will be available for those meeting income and household size requirements.
