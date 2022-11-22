ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man dies in Bexar County jail cell after he was attacked by another inmate, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jail inmate died Wednesday after being attacked by another inmate while he was sleeping on November 3, according to an arrest affidavit. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, attacked his cell mate Gilbert Zepeda, 61, while he was sleeping. Pena punched and stomped on Zepeda's head which resulted in Zepeda having to get brain surgery. Zepeda died Wednesday evening, officials said.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

CCSO Warns of Scam Calls About Arrest Warrants and Jury Duty

Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) warns that scammers are posing as deputies and calling residents to demand payment for non-existing warrants and missed jury duty. Callers are using spoofed numbers but actual names of CCSO employees to ask for in-person payments or at a kiosk at a location in San Antonio.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police searching for suspect in Loop 1604 shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a driver on Loop 1604 in late October. A driver was traveling north in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604 N, approaching New Guilbeau Road, around 9:12 p.m. on October 29 when they noticed someone following them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified

SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

