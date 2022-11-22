ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Subcommittee OKs $230K for Excess Asphalt Costs

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The finance subcommittee on Tuesday authorized the transfer of $230,000 from the Public Works Stabilization Account to the Department of Public Services for inflated costs of liquid asphalt. "This year was a little crazy in terms of costs, expenses, as we have seen over and over,"...
PITTSFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield

DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
DEERFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield's A.J. Enchill Appointed to Healey-Driscoll Transition Committee

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County will have representation on the Healey-Driscoll administration's transition committee that deals with the workforce and economy. Last week, it was announced that Pittsfield native A.J. Enchill, who is president and executive director of the Berkshire Black Economic Council, is serving as co-chair of the "jobs and a flourishing economy for all" policy committee.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

2-4 Murray Street: Town Crest Prop Group LLC of Adams to Jp Parent Co LLC, $195,350 on 11/10/2022. 86-90 Park Street: Elise M. Minassian of Adams to Julie A. Zimmermann, $283,000 on 11/10/2022. 154 Columbia Street: Ann H. Clairmont and Rodney A. Clairmont of Adams to Timothy Leblanc, $78,000 on...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Passport to Downtown Pittsfield Seeks to Support Small Businesses

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. is celebrating Small Business Saturday with a "Passport to Downtown Pittsfield" event in an effort to support local businesses. "For downtown Pittsfield Inc. it really is our goal right now to bring shoppers downtown and have them purchase things in the small businesses really that's what the day is about," Managing Director Rebecca Brien said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield COVID Rates Remain Low for Thanksgiving

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city for the most part remains on the downward trend from two fall COVID-19 surges as the region enters the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Last week, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported to the City Council that Pittsfield is recovering from two fall surges. He did remind the panel of last year's holiday surge that pushed the city into the red zone and said residents should always be thinking about protecting themselves.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Humane Society's Catwalk Boutique Reopens in Lenox

LENOX, Mass. — The Catwalk Boutique in Lenox opened on Nov. 17 in its newest location at 51 Church St. It's the third time this Berkshire Humane Society benefit store has opened since 2018. The new space is on the main street so it has plenty of light unlike...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Annual Food Drive

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City of North Adams is holding their annual food drive from Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. This year's drive will seek to re-stock the shelves of the Northern Berkshire Interfaith Action Initiative's Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry, located at 43 Eagle Street in North Adams.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson DMV closed for construction

Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Berkshire County family loses home in Thanksgiving fire

Three families are displaced after a fire in Adams, Massachusetts. The fire broke around 9:30 Thanksgiving morning. The fire chief tells NewsChannel 13 they don’t believe the fire is suspicious, but it was destructive. One family’s home will likely be demolished. Two other homes attached were damaged, but those...
ADAMS, MA

