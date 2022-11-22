Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Subcommittee OKs $230K for Excess Asphalt Costs
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The finance subcommittee on Tuesday authorized the transfer of $230,000 from the Public Works Stabilization Account to the Department of Public Services for inflated costs of liquid asphalt. "This year was a little crazy in terms of costs, expenses, as we have seen over and over,"...
amherstbulletin.com
Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield
DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
NHPR
With snow season near and fuel prices high, some communities give plow contractors a raise
Some public works officials in western Massachusetts say they will have enough contractors to help with snow plowing this winter, although it will cost more than in the past. There's been some years recently where cities and towns have had trouble finding help to clear snow. In Pittsfield, Commissioner of...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's A.J. Enchill Appointed to Healey-Driscoll Transition Committee
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County will have representation on the Healey-Driscoll administration's transition committee that deals with the workforce and economy. Last week, it was announced that Pittsfield native A.J. Enchill, who is president and executive director of the Berkshire Black Economic Council, is serving as co-chair of the "jobs and a flourishing economy for all" policy committee.
Multiple agencies respond to Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment on Allen Drive in Saratoga Springs caught fire on Friday.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
2-4 Murray Street: Town Crest Prop Group LLC of Adams to Jp Parent Co LLC, $195,350 on 11/10/2022. 86-90 Park Street: Elise M. Minassian of Adams to Julie A. Zimmermann, $283,000 on 11/10/2022. 154 Columbia Street: Ann H. Clairmont and Rodney A. Clairmont of Adams to Timothy Leblanc, $78,000 on...
iBerkshires.com
Passport to Downtown Pittsfield Seeks to Support Small Businesses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. is celebrating Small Business Saturday with a "Passport to Downtown Pittsfield" event in an effort to support local businesses. "For downtown Pittsfield Inc. it really is our goal right now to bring shoppers downtown and have them purchase things in the small businesses really that's what the day is about," Managing Director Rebecca Brien said.
iBerkshires.com
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
South Deerfield shed fire spreads to woods, almost nearby house on Mathews Road
South Deerfield fire crews were called to a shed fire on Mathews Road Thanksgiving evening, around 6:15 p.m.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield COVID Rates Remain Low for Thanksgiving
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city for the most part remains on the downward trend from two fall COVID-19 surges as the region enters the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Last week, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported to the City Council that Pittsfield is recovering from two fall surges. He did remind the panel of last year's holiday surge that pushed the city into the red zone and said residents should always be thinking about protecting themselves.
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
Two helicoptered to burn center after West Glens Falls explosion
Two individuals were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in West Glens Falls.
Mayor Michael McCabe denies Westfield councilors’ $1.1M request to reduce taxes
WESTFIELD — Mayor Michael McCabe is rejecting a City Council request to spend $1.1 million in free cash to offset taxes, and will speak with the council at a special meeting it has scheduled to set the tax rates at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. The council voted 7-5...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Humane Society's Catwalk Boutique Reopens in Lenox
LENOX, Mass. — The Catwalk Boutique in Lenox opened on Nov. 17 in its newest location at 51 Church St. It's the third time this Berkshire Humane Society benefit store has opened since 2018. The new space is on the main street so it has plenty of light unlike...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Annual Food Drive
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City of North Adams is holding their annual food drive from Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. This year's drive will seek to re-stock the shelves of the Northern Berkshire Interfaith Action Initiative's Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry, located at 43 Eagle Street in North Adams.
Serious crash closes Ontario, Bradford Streets in Albany
Police are investigating what they called a "serious motor vehicle crash" near the intersection of Ontario and Bradford Streets in Albany Friday night.
Hudson DMV closed for construction
Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
WNYT
Berkshire County family loses home in Thanksgiving fire
Three families are displaced after a fire in Adams, Massachusetts. The fire broke around 9:30 Thanksgiving morning. The fire chief tells NewsChannel 13 they don’t believe the fire is suspicious, but it was destructive. One family’s home will likely be demolished. Two other homes attached were damaged, but those...
Condominium in West Springfield sells for $575,000
Jeffrey Heinze and Linda Heinze bought the property at 31 Shady Brook, West Springfield, from Mary E Derenzy and Hubert S Derenzy on Nov. 4, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price works out to $312 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also...
