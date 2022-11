KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) put out a statement extending thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting, their families and allies, and the entire LGBTQ+ community. KCSO also commends the witnesses who acted in the face of...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO