New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk Joins ‘Across the Spider-Verse’
The Spider-Verse is getting even bigger. While the upcoming Into the Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will feature many of the characters from the original animated hit like Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen, there will be new characters as well, including Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 (who had a very brief cameo at the end of Into the Spider-Verse’s closing credits) and Jason Schwartzman as the super-villain the Spot.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Features A De-Aged Harrison Ford
Every Indiana Jones needs to be a thrill ride right out of the gate... and apparently, the best way to achieve that for the upcoming fifth film was digitally de-aging Harrison Ford. The team behind the latest entry in the franchise was struggling to figure out what the next iconic opening sequence would be, and after much deliberation, they figured out their angle. Rumors of a de-aged Harrison Ford had been floating around following a photo of the actor wearing motion-capture dots on his face, but a recent report from Empire has officially confirmed it. Of course, this kind of tech isn’t without its detractors. A lot of people weren’t even sure if Ford would reprise his role in the first place, let alone go to these kinds of lengths for the production.
Tenoch Huerta Mejía Wants His Own ‘Namor’ Movie
Long before there was a Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were attempts to make movies based on Namor, the Sub-Mariner, who is one of Marvel’s oldest and most complex superheroes. A Namor film was under consideration as early as the late ’90s; filmmakers like Philip Kaufman and Chris Columbus were involved at various points during its long stay in development hell.
Magic Mike Returns in the First ‘Last Dance’ Trailer
It’s been seven years since the last Magic Mike movie. (Seven years feels like about 100 years to me, how about you?) But now star Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh return with what they’re calling Magic Mike’s Last Dance. I guess those rock-hard abs don’t last forever.
Marvel Studios Recruits ‘Lovecraft Country’s’ Yann Demange To Direct ‘Blade’
The new script is said to be “darker than most MCU films.” The post Marvel Studios Recruits ‘Lovecraft Country’s’ Yann Demange To Direct ‘Blade’ appeared first on NewsOne.
26 Movies Good Actors Did That Their Fans Wish They Never, Ever Had
"Millie Bobby Brown is a great actress in TV shows, but I didn't like Godzilla (2019). I wish she would do a better movie project that showcases her talents more."
David Harbour Says ‘Thunderbolts’ Brings ‘Something New’ to MCU
David Harbour is branching out from his Stranger Things fame to develop his MCU character, Red Guardian. After previously appearing in Black Widow, Harbour now says the upcoming Thunderbolts will bring something new. Thunderbolts, the final film of Phase 5, sees Red Guardian thrown into a whole new scenario. In the movie, he’ll be joining a Suicide Squad-like team of anti-heroes.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: The King Is Dead, But the Story Continues
The worst thing you can do before you watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is revisit the original movie. That’s unusual for Marvel. Typically, their films are enhanced by context; the company is so careful with its continuity that their sequels reward knowledgable and attentive viewers. And certainly audiences who are familiar with Black Panther will recognize Wakanda Forever’s many references to it, both big and small. But familiarity with the first film will also remind you just how effective it was, and how this follow-up, despite its noble aims and a few memorable concepts and performances, falls short of its predecessor.
Disney Wants to Make an ‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series
Disney has already turned Marvel and Star Wars from movie franchises into Disney+ properties. Now, they've reportedly begun exploring the possibility of an Indiana Jones series. This news comes as the company is finishing a fifth Indiana Jones film, which was recently filmed; Harrison Ford is set to star in the latest sequel, which will presumably be his last outing in the character’s signature fedora.
Guillermo Del Toro Reveals Never-Before-Seen Footage From Unmade ‘At the Mountains of Madness’
Guillermo del Toro just joined Instagram, and in less than a week, he’s already one of the most interesting people to follow on the app. He’s shared photos from his home (which looks like something out of a horror movie), early tests of the puppet from his upcoming Pinocchio, and interesting objects from his movie collection. But for del Toro fans, the coolest moment came last night, when del Toro shared footage from one of his unmade projects.
The Female ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Is Dead
Cast your minds back to the summer of 2020. (It feels like a long time ago, we know.) One of the projects proposed during those uncertain times was a female-driven spinoff to Disney’s hugely successful Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The movie would have starred The Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie, and was supposedly an “original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker, itself inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland.”
‘Wakanda Forever’ Ending Explained: What the Finale Means for Marvel
The following post contains SPOILERS for Wakanda Forever. You’d have to eat a whole lot of Heart-Shaped Herbs to forget them once you read it. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concludes Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and sets the stage for tons of future Marvel adventures. There’s a new Black Panther! There’s a new King of Wakanda! There’s a new T’Challa! Namor and Talokan are now a big part of the Marvel Universe!
The Whale Trailer: Brendan Fraser Is Back
Yes, that is an almost unrecognizable Brendan Fraser above in that image from The Whale, the first Darren Aronofsky movie since 2017’s mother! The film got strong reviews out of film festivals last summer and fall (it’s currently at a 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), particularly for Fraser’s performance as an overwheight English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter.
‘Pinocchio’ Trailer Brings Guillermo del Toro’s Vision of a Classic to Life
It feels like only yesterday we got a big, lavish update of the classic children’s tale Pinocchio. That’s because it was only two months ago — when Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio premiered on Disney+. That version hewed very closely to the 1940 animated version from Walt Disney.
Why Isn’t Daniel Kaluuya In ‘Wakanda Forever’?
The following post contains very minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Almost the entire supporting cast of Black Panther returns in the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to continue Wakanda’s story, and to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Other than Boseman’s T’Challa, almost every key character (who wasn’t killed) from the first movie is back for Wakanda Forever, including Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, and Danai Gurira’s Okoye. But one key name is not among those back in this sequel, and the only reference to him is brief and easily missed.
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Kang and ‘Secret Wars’
The first Black Panther was a fairly self-contained story within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel, however, sets up a lot of stuff for the future of the MCU. It develops several characters who will return in the Thunderbolts movie, and it introduces Riri Williams, who is set to start in her own Disney+ series, Ironheart, in the near future.
Warner Bros. Promises Single DC Universe Moving Forward
We’re entering a new era of DC Comics movies and television shows with the hiring of Peter Safran and James Gunn as the co-CEOs of DC Studios. The pair have already promised to create a “new” DC Universe, guided by a singular “bible” that they’re working on right now.
Sylvester Stallone Says Studio Wanted to Make Another ‘Rocky’
Creed II ended with a scene that I found very perplexing. After the title character won the climactic fight, he called over his trainer Rocky Balboa to celebrate. Rocky gave him a fist bump, but didn’t get in the ring. “It’s your time,” Balboa told Creed.
Sylvester Stallone Says ‘Creed III’ Is ‘Quite Different’ Than What He Would Have Done
Creed III may be a masterpiece. It might be a flop. Either way, it will mark a turning point in the franchise: The first movie from the Rocky/Creed series without an appearance from Sylvester Stallone, the man who created Rocky Balboa, wrote or co-wrote almost every previous film, and played the character for more than 40 years. Rocky may be referenced in the film — his name is mentioned in its trailer — but Stallone himself is not in it.
