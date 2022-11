CORNELIUS – Cain Center for the Arts has announced that Ingersoll Rand will serve as the title sponsor for its inaugural performing arts series for three seasons. Beginning in the 2022-23 season, the series will now be known as “Cain Center Performing Arts Series presented by Ingersoll Rand.” With its corporate headquarters office in Davidson, Ingersoll Rand provides flow creation and industrial solutions with more than 40 brands and 16,000 employees globally.

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO