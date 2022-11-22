Extortionist targets Canfield man

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 75-year-old man told police that he was the victim of an extortionist.

According to a police report, the man said he had been chatting online with a woman through an app called Adult Friend Finder. He said the communication was going well until the woman asked the man to send her a selfie and he did.

The woman responded by sending the man a nude photo of herself and requested nude photos of him. The man then sent the woman several nude pictures of himself, the report states.

A short time later, the man received a message from the woman demanding money or she was going to “ruin his life” by sharing the images with his friends and family, specifically naming two relatives.

At first, the man thought the woman had gained access to his address book, but the names she listed as people she would reveal the pictures to were people he did not know.

Police assume the woman did not have access to the man’s address book but merely did a Google search to find out who his relatives might be.

Police were able to track down some information that led to a textnow.com account but were unable to get any subscriber information on the suspect.

The man said has not been contacted by the woman since he went to police.

The Federal Trade Commission offers several security steps to avoid being the target of nefarious activity online. Some of the tips include the following:

Use official app stores. To reduce the risk of installing potentially harmful apps, download apps only from official app stores, such as your device’s manufacturer or operating system app store. Also, research the developer before installing an app.

Know what information the app will be able to access. Before you download an app, read the app's privacy policy to see how your data will be used or if your data will be shared. Is the policy vague about how the app will share your data? If it is, or if you're not comfortable with how your information could be shared, you might want to find another app.

Check out the permissions. To gain access to information like your location or contacts or to get access to features like your camera and microphone, apps need your permission. You may be asked to give permission when you first download the app, or at the time the app first tries to access that information or feature. Pay close attention to the permissions the app requests. For example, does it really need to access your location or photos to do its job?

Review the app's permissions. Go to your settings to review the permissions to make sure the app doesn't have access to information or features it doesn't need. Turn off unnecessary permissions. Consider deleting apps that need a lot of permissions – some apps request lots of permissions that aren't needed for the app's function. Pay special attention to apps that have access to your contact list, camera, storage, location, and microphone.

Limit location permissions. Some apps have access to your device's location services. If an app needs access to your location data to function, think about limiting the access to only when the app is in use.

Don't automatically sign in to apps with a social network account. Signing in to an app with your social network account information often lets the app collect information from your social network account and vice versa. If you aren't OK with that, use your email address and a unique password to sign in.

Keep apps updated. Apps with out-of-date software may be at risk of being hacked. Protect your device from malware by installing app updates as soon as they're released.

Delete apps you don't need. To avoid unnecessary data collection, if you're not using an app, delete it.

