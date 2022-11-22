Read full article on original website
Isiah Thomas explains how Stephon Marbury's affair with an intern was the reason he was charged with a lawsuit during his time with the New York Knicks
Thomas clears the air about a sexual harassment lawsuit that happened during his tenure with the Knicks and why Stephon Marbury and his affair were the real reason behind it
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news
The Phoenix Suns‘ 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night was marred by an altercation between teams after Lakers guard Patrick Beverley shoved Suns center Deandre Ayton to the floor: PAT BEVERLEY KNOCKS DOWN AYTON FOR TAUNTING AUSTIN REAVES pic.twitter.com/R0G44gQnc4 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 23, 2022 “Pat Beverley knocks down Ayton for Read more... The post NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat Clippers
The four-year-old was seen sharing an adorable moment with his father after the Warriors notched up a convincing 124-107 win.
Luka Doncic On Jayson Tatum: "He's Not The Future Face Of The League, He Already Is."
Luka Doncic has said that Jayson Tatum is already among the faces of the league after another excellent performance.
Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing
Xavier McDaniel needed to make one last-minute phone call to Patrick Ewing before signing with the Boston Celtics. The post Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Warriors could make big upgrade at center?
The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'
Andre Iguodala had a big response to Mikal Bridges after the Phoenix Suns player disrespected him.
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
Patrick Beverley made a lot of noise last night with yet another on-court controversy, curiously involving another Phoenix Suns player. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has been known for getting into people's faces, yelling at them, and generally trying to mess with whoever. On Tuesday night, he once again...
Draymond Green Reacts to Patrick Beverley Getting Suspended
Draymond Green thought Beverley's punishment was a bit excessive.
OKC Thunder Disrespects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After They Ask His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
OKC Thunder awkwardly puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's girlfriend on the Kiss Cam with her best friend.
Draymond Green And Steve Kerr Reveal Why They Feel Positive About The Warriors' Season
Green and Kerr weren't necessarily worried, although the former did admit that there was a lot of work to do.
Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins After He Says He's Eating 6 Plates Of Thanksgiving Dinner
Kevin Durant savagely roasts Kendrick Perkins in viral Tweet.
Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built
Wilt Chamberlain couldn't fit in the sports and race cars that he loved. So he paid $750,000 for a race car that was custom-built for him.
Kerr explains why Steph is 'unlike anyone on earth'
Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but his greatness goes far beyond what he can do behind the arc. His versatility and unique ability to score in different ways have made defenders’ lives a living hell while trying -- trying -- to guard him. But it’s...
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win
Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
Come home, Kevin Durant
The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
Ja Morant Boldly Calls Out Klay Thompson And Ben Simmons' Haters
Both Simmons and Thompson had a bit of a lull before hitting their groove in recent games.
Jazz And Warriors Injury Reports
The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.
Klay's message of confidence during JP's shooting struggles
Staring at the box score after the Warriors' 124-107 win vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Chase Center, two things stood out for one player off the bench. Jordan Poole scored only eight points in the victory and struggled shooting, yet he was a plus-19 in plus/minus. That was the best of the bench bunch and third-best overall, behind Andrew Wiggins' plus-28 and Draymond Green's plus-21. In fact, it was Poole's second-best plus/minus of the season.
