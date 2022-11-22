ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news

The Phoenix Suns‘ 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night was marred by an altercation between teams after Lakers guard Patrick Beverley shoved Suns center Deandre Ayton to the floor: PAT BEVERLEY KNOCKS DOWN AYTON FOR TAUNTING AUSTIN REAVES pic.twitter.com/R0G44gQnc4 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 23, 2022 “Pat Beverley knocks down Ayton for Read more... The post NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Warriors could make big upgrade at center?

The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
Kerr explains why Steph is 'unlike anyone on earth'

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but his greatness goes far beyond what he can do behind the arc. His versatility and unique ability to score in different ways have made defenders’ lives a living hell while trying -- trying -- to guard him. But it’s...
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win

Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
Come home, Kevin Durant

The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
Klay's message of confidence during JP's shooting struggles

Staring at the box score after the Warriors' 124-107 win vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Chase Center, two things stood out for one player off the bench. Jordan Poole scored only eight points in the victory and struggled shooting, yet he was a plus-19 in plus/minus. That was the best of the bench bunch and third-best overall, behind Andrew Wiggins' plus-28 and Draymond Green's plus-21. In fact, it was Poole's second-best plus/minus of the season.
