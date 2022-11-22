ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NECN

Patriots Fall to the Vikings in a Contested Thanksgiving Showdown

Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thursday night. Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NECN

Patriots Talk: Did Mac Jones' Performance Vs. Vikings Silence Haters?

Patriots Talk: Did Mac Jones' performance vs. Vikings silence haters? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots weren't able to leave Minnesota with a win on Thanksgiving, but starting quarterback Mac Jones played his best game of the 2022 NFL season. Jones completed 28 of 39 pass...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NECN

Jets QB Zach Wilson Inactive Vs. Bears; Mike White Named Starter

Zach Wilson inactive vs. Bears; White named starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be inactive for Sunday's Bears-Jets game. Mike White will take over as the starter and Joe Flacco will serve as the backup, according to head coach Robert Saleh. The question to...
CHICAGO, IL
NECN

Patriots Vs. Vikings Takeaways: Mac Jones Looks Sharp in Losing Effort

Patriots-Vikings takeaways: Mac Jones looks sharp in losing effort originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings played one of the most entertaining games of the 2022 NFL season on Thanksgiving Night. The back-and-forth affair ended with Minnesota on top, 33-26. After preventing the New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NECN

Dez Bryant Livid With Overturned Hunter Henry TD in Patriots-Vikings

Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion.
MINNESOTA STATE
NECN

Bruins, Penguins Reveal Jerseys for 2023 NHL Winter Classic

Bruins' and Penguins' jerseys for 2023 Winter Classic are unique originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins will bring back another retro look when they take the ice at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, 2023. The Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins both unveiled the jerseys they'll wear for this...
BOSTON, MA

