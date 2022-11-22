Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
NECN
Patriots Fall to the Vikings in a Contested Thanksgiving Showdown
Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thursday night. Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered...
Matt Rhule hired as Nebraska football head coach, agrees to eight-year contract
Former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule has taken the job of leading Nebraska's football program. The school announced his arrival on Saturday.
NECN
Patriots Vs. Vikings Preview: Five Matchups That Will Determine Thanksgiving Showdown
Perry: The blueprint for Patriots toppling Vikings on Thanksgiving originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's a shame this matchup between the Patriots and Vikings comes on a short week because it's a fascinating one to dissect. A few more days of dissection might've been fun. Even if you were...
NECN
Patriots Talk: Did Mac Jones' Performance Vs. Vikings Silence Haters?
Patriots Talk: Did Mac Jones' performance vs. Vikings silence haters? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots weren't able to leave Minnesota with a win on Thanksgiving, but starting quarterback Mac Jones played his best game of the 2022 NFL season. Jones completed 28 of 39 pass...
Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been offered the head-coaching position at Colorado, Fox Sports reported on Saturday.
NECN
Jets QB Zach Wilson Inactive Vs. Bears; Mike White Named Starter
Zach Wilson inactive vs. Bears; White named starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be inactive for Sunday's Bears-Jets game. Mike White will take over as the starter and Joe Flacco will serve as the backup, according to head coach Robert Saleh. The question to...
NECN
Patriots Vs. Vikings Takeaways: Mac Jones Looks Sharp in Losing Effort
Patriots-Vikings takeaways: Mac Jones looks sharp in losing effort originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings played one of the most entertaining games of the 2022 NFL season on Thanksgiving Night. The back-and-forth affair ended with Minnesota on top, 33-26. After preventing the New...
NECN
Dez Bryant Livid With Overturned Hunter Henry TD in Patriots-Vikings
Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion.
Anderson High School football players have a significant legacy for the Raptors
Anderson senior QB Griffin Scalf, senior WR Santos Alvarez are scheduled to be added to the OHSAA record book in multiple categories.
Sources: Kiffin Signing Contract Extension With Ole Miss
He was the subject of significant Auburn rumors earlier in the week.
Rhode Island hopes depth the equalizer vs. Boston College
If Rhode Island has any advantage when it plays at Boston College on Sunday afternoon, it may be depth. Rhode
NECN
Bruins, Penguins Reveal Jerseys for 2023 NHL Winter Classic
Bruins' and Penguins' jerseys for 2023 Winter Classic are unique originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins will bring back another retro look when they take the ice at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, 2023. The Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins both unveiled the jerseys they'll wear for this...
