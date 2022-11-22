ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Family seeks justice two years after loved one killed in Phoenix hit-and-run

By Luzdelia Caballero
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfOaN_0jKSsSHU00

Tuesday marks two years since 44-year-old Rene Contreras was hit and killed while crossing the street. To this day, the driver who took off is still on the loose.

This happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road, just a few miles down from Rene’s family’s restaurant.

Marisa’s Mexican Seafood Cocina is not only a place where Rene worked, but it’s also a restaurant he helped design and decorate. He even contributed to creating the menu.

On November 22, 2022, the family held a vigil there, in his honor and announced a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

“This is his favorite saying, 'it’s a beautiful day,'” said Lorena Contreras.

Lorena Contreras says it’s been two painful years since her beloved brother, Rene, was hit and killed while crossing the street near his family's restaurant in 2020.

“To know that there’s someone out there that just left them there, had no heart. How can they live?” she added.

Rene left behind his 9-year-old son, Alesandro Contreras, when he passed away.

“The last note he left is…he’s telling his dad…'I miss you dad, Please tell me in your dreams who killed you, dad,'” said Lorena.

His niece, Marisa Contreras, is now hoping someone will speak out-- given the family is offering a hefty reward for information leading to an arrest.

“How can somebody be like that? Was it an accident? Was it intentional?” Marisa said to ABC15.

Detectives tell ABC15 they were given a strong lead, and are hopeful more witnesses come forward.

“He was always the one that made the party. He was always the one that got us together. He was the one that always made sure we had family time,” added Lorena.

Marisa says they won’t give up until justice is served.

“Obviously we can’t bring him back, but we will have answers,” said Marisa.

“We just want peace and closure and justice. Justice for Rene,” added Lorena.

Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix restaurant, police looking for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night. Around 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Feeney’s restaurant on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash

Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. Arizona businesses hoping for big turnout on 'Small Business Saturday. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. According to a LendingTree survey, 42% of Americans plan...
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash in Phoenix sends two police officers to the hospital

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash in the western part of the city has sent two of their officers to the hospital. The crash, according to a statement, happened in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. A patrol car in the area was struck by two cars that, according to witness, were driving at a high rate of speed.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight. The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. Mesa Police Department officials say the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested

TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary on Nov. 18, and Steven was involved in the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Camera catches man robbing Casa Grande hotel at gunpoint

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint on Thanksgiving. The armed robbery, according to police, happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn located near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot

PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
MESA, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
STANFIELD, AZ
ABC 15 News

Pedestrian hit, killed near 110th Street and Broadway Road in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in East Mesa. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Friday near 110th Street and Broadway Road. MCSO says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. According to a tweet from MCSO, the victim died from those injuries.
MESA, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy