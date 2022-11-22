Family seeks justice two years after loved one killed in Phoenix hit-and-run

Tuesday marks two years since 44-year-old Rene Contreras was hit and killed while crossing the street. To this day, the driver who took off is still on the loose.

This happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road, just a few miles down from Rene’s family’s restaurant.

Marisa’s Mexican Seafood Cocina is not only a place where Rene worked, but it’s also a restaurant he helped design and decorate. He even contributed to creating the menu.

On November 22, 2022, the family held a vigil there, in his honor and announced a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

“This is his favorite saying, 'it’s a beautiful day,'” said Lorena Contreras.

Lorena Contreras says it’s been two painful years since her beloved brother, Rene, was hit and killed while crossing the street near his family's restaurant in 2020.

“To know that there’s someone out there that just left them there, had no heart. How can they live?” she added.

Rene left behind his 9-year-old son, Alesandro Contreras, when he passed away.

“The last note he left is…he’s telling his dad…'I miss you dad, Please tell me in your dreams who killed you, dad,'” said Lorena.

His niece, Marisa Contreras, is now hoping someone will speak out-- given the family is offering a hefty reward for information leading to an arrest.

“How can somebody be like that? Was it an accident? Was it intentional?” Marisa said to ABC15.

Detectives tell ABC15 they were given a strong lead, and are hopeful more witnesses come forward.

“He was always the one that made the party. He was always the one that got us together. He was the one that always made sure we had family time,” added Lorena.

Marisa says they won’t give up until justice is served.

“Obviously we can’t bring him back, but we will have answers,” said Marisa.

“We just want peace and closure and justice. Justice for Rene,” added Lorena.

Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.