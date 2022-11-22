Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn has Plan B ready if Lane Kiffin is truly out of the running
If Lane Kiffin does say no to Auburn to stay with Ole Miss, Liberty’s Hugh Freeze might say yes. With Lane Kiffin expected to stay put at Ole Miss, that might pave the way for Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze to make his triumphant return to the SEC at Auburn.
Georgia trailing Georgia Tech early has fans ready to pack in the whole season
The Yellow Jackets took an early lead in Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate and Georgia fans had to be talked off the ledge with the Dawgs trailing. Considering that the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs came into their Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate matchup against rival Georgia Tech as 36-point favorites, the rightful expectation was that the Dawgs were going to pour it on the Yellow Jackets and show no mercy. The start to the game, however, told a much different story.
Projected college basketball rankings after UNC gets upset by Iowa State
No. 1-ranked UNC had played with fire already and finally got burned on Friday with a loss to Iowa State, turning college basketball rankings upside down. The North Carolina Tar Heels made a surprise run to the National Championship Game last season as a No. 8 seed before falling narrowly to Kansas. But with their core returning, they earned favor as the No. 1 team in the preseason college basketball rankings. To start the year, though, UNC had not totally looked the part.
Auburn’s next head coach likely to be named after Iron Bowl
Expect for Auburn to name its next head coach after the conclusion of Saturday’s Iron Bowl. With only the Iron Bowl left to be played this regular season, Auburn will not have to wait all that much longer before the Tigers announce their next head football coach. Auburn has...
Egg Bowl descends into complete fan chaos: Here’s everything that happened (Video)
A controversial call in the Egg Bowl between the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs resulted in fans throwing garbage on the field. College football’s rivalry week began on Thanksgiving with the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs competing for the Egg Bowl. Recently, they have been much talked about contests, such as Elijah Moore’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty ultimately leading to an extra point miss in the 2019 matchup.
Gators 2022 Postseason Transfer Portal Tracker
Your one-stop shop for the Gators' transfer portal movement following the 2022 season.
Dabo Swinney needs to rethink everything about this Clemson trick play (Video)
Clemson got up early on rival South Carolina but then Dabo Swinney went a little too far into his bag of tricks and it immediately cost the Tigers. South Carolina hung 63 points in their upset of Tennessee a week ago, which raised some questions about what they would have in store for their rivalry matchup against Clemson on Saturday afternoon. But Dabo Swinney and the Tigers looked to put any questions about that to bed early.
Michigan fans immediately see Ohio State home-cooking from refs on grounding call (Video)
If Michigan fans came into The Game uneasy about the refs with Ohio State playing at home, an early grounding call didn’t do anything to subside that. Particularly with a rivalry like the one between Michigan and Ohio State, there is always going to be a more watchful eye on the officiating than normal. That’s especially true when the visiting fans see something that seems quite bad in favor of the home team.
Watch Ohio State-Michigan fight on sidelines near the brink of chaos
With the action picking up between Ohio State and Michigan, tempers boiled over as The Game almost erupted in chaos with a sideline fight breaking out. Early on in The Game, it felt as if both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were feeling one another out, despite the intimate history of the rivals. Drives were getting stopped short consistently and it was just 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Rivalry Week
Rivalry week is made for upsets, but which teams are in the most danger in Week 13? Our college football upset picks tell the tale. College football rivalries are just built differently. The bad blood runs deeper and thicker, every game feels like life or death for the fans, and chaos is always in order. As such, there’s no better week for upsets than the final week of the regular season.
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
