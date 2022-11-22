Aspen Ladd is ready for a fresh start with her PFL debut on Friday following the end of her UFC run. Her UFC release came after seven fights and after she failed to make weight multiple times. The 27-year-old fighter holds no ill will against the company for that decision. If anything, she believes it was the best course for her career, because now she’ll get to compete at a more natural weight at 145 pounds, and she’ll only be tasked with winning as a measure of her success in the cage.

