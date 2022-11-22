Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison losing at PFL Championship card: Larissa Pacheco ‘saved the PFL $3 million’
Cris Cyborg wasn’t celebrating Kayla Harrison suffering the first loss of her career but she definitely had a few words for the two-time Olympic champion on Friday night. The jaw-dropping result came after Larissa Pacheco put on a stunning performance to earn a unanimous decision win over Harrison in the PFL Championship main event. It was not only the first time Harrison tasted defeat in her career but the first time she had ever lost a round.
MMAmania.com
Kayla Harrison vs Larissa Pacheco staredown video from PFL Championship press conference
Undefeated lightweight sensation Kayla Harrison came face-to-face with longtime Brazilian nemesis Larissa Pacheco at the conclusion of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) press conference on Thurs. in New York City, just one day in front of their headlining clash on PFL pay-per-view (PPV) this Fri. night (Nov. 25) at Hulu Theater from Madison Square Garden.
PFL Championship: Larissa Pacheco hands Kayla Harrison first loss and claims title in upset fashion (Video)
Larissa Pacheco extends her win streak and avenges her two previous losses to Kayla Harrison, pulling off a decision win to hand Harrison her first-ever loss and claim the women’s lightweight title at the PFL Championships PPV. In what will go down as the biggest upset in PFL history,...
MMA Fighting
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
50-year-old Houston Alexander ecastic with TKO win over Joey Beltran at BKFC 33, has no plans of retiring anytime soon: “Even though Father Time is undefeated, it hasn’t gotten me yet”
Houston Alexander improved to 3-0 in BKFC as he scored a second-round KO win over Joey Beltran. Alexander was headlining the event in his adopted hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, and dominated the fight from start to finish. He ended up scoring a second-round TKO over Beltran as he says the fight played out exactly how they thought.
Michael Bisping says MMA fans are “fickle” for writing off Jorge Masvidal: “He’s as game as they come”
Michael Bisping doesn’t understand why fans are writing off Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal is currently on a three-fight losing streak but lost to Colby Covington by decision and lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman for the belt. With that, he has only lost to two of the top three fighters at welterweight which is why Bisping is surprised people are giving up on Masvidal.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jacked Francis Ngannou returns to kicking, annihilates pads with surgically-repaired knee
Francis Ngannou is back ... well, sorta. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is several months removed from the knee surgery that repaired damage suffered ahead of his Ciryl Gane title defense at UFC 270 to kick off the New Year. While a timeline for his Octagon return has yet to be finalized, the promotion is hoping to get “The Predator” booked for a headlining pay-per-view (PPV) card against Jon Jones in March.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley thinks Paddy Pimblett’s binge eating is a ‘mental disorder’
Paddy Pimblett continues to eat criticism from other UFC fighters over his habit of ballooning up in weight between bouts. “The Baddy” is set to fight Jared Gordon on December 10th at UFC 282. To make the lightweight limit of 156 pounds, Pimblett claimed in a recent YouTube video that he had to lose 50 pounds. It’s all because he has a habit of binge eating following wins. 10,000 calorie days are not unusual for this man.
MMAmania.com
Even Joe Rogan is scratching his head over UFC Slap Fighting league — ‘Not my cup of tea’
Joe Rogan is not a fan of slap fighting. That said, the UFC color commentator will still watch Dana White’s Power Slap League to support his longtime friend and MMA boss. But don’t expect any expert analysis from the part-time comedian due mostly in part to the sport’s lack of technique.
Jan Blachowicz reacts after receiving vacant light heavyweight title shot at UFC 282: “I was the last to know”
Jan Blachowicz revealed he was the last person to know he was fighting for the light heavyweight title at UFC 282. The main event of the pay-per-view card on December 10 from Las Vegas was supposed to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2. Yet, Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury and withdrew from the fight, and also vacated the title.
Jan Blachowicz didn't find out about UFC 282 title shot until his flight landed hours after news broke
Jan Blachowicz is fighting for the UFC light heavyweight championship, yet he might have been the last important person to find out. It turns out that, as news broke of Jiri Prochazka withdrawing from UFC 282 and vacating the title because of a shoulder injury, Blachowicz was thousands of feet in the air flying to Las Vegas.
Ali Abdelaziz reveals Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is slated for 2023: “It’s done”
According to Ali Abdelaziz, Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is a done deal. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his victory over T.J. Dillashaw last month at UFC 280. During the contest, Sterling earned the second-round TKO win after his opponent dislocated his shoulder. As it turns out, the injury was pre-existing one, but nonetheless, the champion was happy with his performance.
MMAmania.com
PFL World Championship weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd makes weight!
The PFL’s big World Championship event goes down this Friday on pay-per-view with six divisional titles being determined on the main card. Along with some fancy belts, champions also earn $1 million dollars for fighting their way through the annual tournament. And as always, the fighters stepped on the scale the day before the event to make weight.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor lashes out over USADA withdrawal: ‘I give everything to this game’
Conor McGregor is firing back at UFC fighter Anthony Smith and everyone else giving him attitude for removing himself from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool to heal his broken leg. For months people had suspected McGregor was no longer in USADA’s testing pool. A close look at...
MMAmania.com
‘Very disappointed’ Jiri Prochazka releases statement after injury: ‘I’ll be back in six months’
Jiri Prochazka has spoken. The now-former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight titleholder vacated his crown today (Weds., Nov. 23, 2022) after news broke that he’d suffered a severe shoulder injury. Prochazka was set to attempt his first title defense at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022, against Glover Teixeira, but now the vacant title will be on the line in the new main event, featuring Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd derides attention-seeking behavior in MMA: ‘There’s a lot of discount Conors these days’
Aspen Ladd is ready for a fresh start with her PFL debut on Friday following the end of her UFC run. Her UFC release came after seven fights and after she failed to make weight multiple times. The 27-year-old fighter holds no ill will against the company for that decision. If anything, she believes it was the best course for her career, because now she’ll get to compete at a more natural weight at 145 pounds, and she’ll only be tasked with winning as a measure of her success in the cage.
Boxing Scene
Jose Uzcategui: I’m Leaving it All in The Ring Against Vladimir Shishkin
Unbeaten Vladimir Shishkin is preparing for the biggest fight of his career, when he faces former world champion José Uzcategui in an IBF super middleweight title eliminator. The contest will be featured as part of a Showtime televised tripleheader, headlined by a lightweight clash between Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera and Frank “The Ghost” Martin.
Watch the heated exchange between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler following their epic battle at UFC 281 (Video)
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler had a heated exchange in the Octagon following their epic battle at UFC 281. Poirier (29-7 MMA) and Chandler (23-8 MMA) collided on the main card of this month’s pay-per-view event in New York City. Dustin Poirier had entered the contest looking to rebound,...
realcombatmedia.com
PFL World Championship Card MSG Presser & Weigh-in Video
The biggest night in MMA takes place live on ESPN+ Pay Per View from. Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday, November 25. Featuring six world title fights and six $1 million checks. Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of the great Muhammad Ali, Makes his PFL debut on Friday, November...
Comments / 0