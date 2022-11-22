Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are pleased with signs of recovery in Dawson Springs as the one year anniversary of the December 10 tornado approaches.During a recent stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park to visit with Dawson Springs tornado survivors and first responders Governor Beshear said progress has been made but there is still more to do.

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO