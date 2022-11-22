Read full article on original website
The Way Cookie And Candy Bazaar Set For December 3
A major fundraiser and social event will return to the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex Saturday, December 3, to raise funds for The Way Christian Youth Center in Cadiz. The Way volunteer Marsha Petro says supporters can stop by the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex Saturday afternoon to get a supply of sweets to kick off the holiday season.
Family The Focus Of Downtown Hopkinsville Christmas Events
Hopkinsville Christmas parade activities will begin December 9 with the Christmas Tree lighting and continue Saturday, December 10, with the HES Christmas parade. Tab Brockman and Toby Hudson with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation say the tree lighting will be a special ceremony for the entire family. Hudson and Brockman say...
Christmas Events Planned Saturday At Jeffers Bend Environmental Center
Jeffers Bend Environmental Center will welcome the holiday season with Christmas at the Bend Saturday, December 3. Jeffers Bend volunteer David Chiles says Saturday will be a fun-filled day for children of all ages at the environmental center that is located on Metcalf Lane in Hopkinsville. Chiles adds there will...
Wonda Torian, 72 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 72-year-old Wonda Joyce Torian, of Hopkinsville will be Tuesday, November 29 at 12 pm at Gamble Funeral Home.
Charles Sparkman, 88 of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life for 88-year-old Charles Sparkman of Hopkinsville will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
James Loman Jr., 62 of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life for 62-year-old James Edward Loman, Jr, of Hopkinsville, will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Walter ‘TC’ Chambers, 86 of Pembroke
Funeral services for 86 year-old Walter “T.C.” Chambers of Pembroke will be Thursday, December 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Donald Jackson, 84, of Crofton
Private memorial services for 84-year-old Donald Franklin Jackson of Crofton will be held at a later time. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by one son: Randolph (Rosa) Jackson of Crofton. daughters Betty (Wilford) Stewart of Crofton, KY. Marilyn (Kenneth) Wells...
Martha Bundy, 73 of Pembroke
A celebration of life will be held at a later time for 73-year-old Martha Sue Morrow Bundy, of Pembroke. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
James “Jim” Kennedy, 76 of Elkton
Funeral services for 76-year old James "Jim" Raymond Kennedy, of Guthrie will be Tuesday, November 29 at 11 am at the Elkton Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Todd County Meadow Haven. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 and again Tuesday morning at the church. Latham Funeral...
Disaster Recovery A Focus For Beshear Heading Into 2023
Governor Andy Beshear’s visit to west Kentucky last week, along with First Lady Britainy Beshear, was two-fold. A stop at the Pennyrile Forest State Park was meant for Thanksgiving with Dawson Springs and Marshall County families and first responders, nearly a year after the devastating December 10 tornadoes. The...
Governor And First Lady Pleased To See Tornado Recovery
Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are pleased with signs of recovery in Dawson Springs as the one year anniversary of the December 10 tornado approaches.During a recent stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park to visit with Dawson Springs tornado survivors and first responders Governor Beshear said progress has been made but there is still more to do.
Three Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 7 pm a car was westbound when it collided with an eastbound van near the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the van was taken by ambulance...
Man Injured In Three Vehicle Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was injured in a three vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies say an SUV driven by Juan Guardiola was southbound when it struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a truck driven by Michael Dunn. A southbound...
Christian County Selected For AG Election Audit
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday that Christian County is one of 12 randomly selected counties that will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. In addition to Christian County, the other counties chosen for the audit to be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations are Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Daviess, and Breathitt counties.
Woman Injured In Rockcastle Road Crash
A wreck on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says just after 10 am Mary Hodge was northbound when her car ran off the road near Fernwood Drive and hit a tree. Hodge was taken by ambulance to...
Man Found Dead In Burning Truck
A man was found dead in a truck that was on fire on A Jordan Road in Christian County Saturday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say firefighters were called for a vehicle fire and located the truck in a ditch and on fire. The victim was found in the driver’s seat.
Woman Robbed While Helping Stranded Woman And Child
Hopkinsville Police are investigating a robbery that happened on Eagle Way near Bradshaw Road in Monday morning. Police say a woman stopped to help another woman who was on the side of the road with a child believing them to have been stranded with a broken-down vehicle. A male that...
School Board Accepts Walker’s Resignation
The Christian County Board of Education held a special called meeting Monday afternoon to begin the process of replacing District 4 board member Michael Walker after he resigned from the school board seat. Superintendent Chris Bentzel told board members he had received a resignation letter from Walker. The board accepted...
