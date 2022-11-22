JobsNOW: Local Children Services hosting virtual career open house

(WKBN) – JobsNOW is spreading the word about job openings with Mahoning County Children Services. The agency is holding a special career event next week.

Mahoning County Children Services has a mission to help protect children and preserve families. Just like in the private sector, it has a need for workers.

“That’s no different with public Children Services agencies. So all 88 counties in Ohio are seeking more caseworkers,” said Jennifer Kollar with Mahoning County Children Services.

Mahoning County Children Services will hold a virtual career open house to learn more. It’s a group event and your chance to learn more about the agency, starting with a message from the director.

“A general overview of the agency, our mission, our vision, our values,” Kollar said.

You’ll hear about the openings and have a chance to ask questions to those people who are making an impact and a difference in the lives of children and families.

Mahoning County Children Services runs great events each year to help us understand its mission, things like the Pinwheel Garden recognizing National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Christmas program Gifts for Kids.

Some of the agency’s success stories will also be shared.

“They’ll learn about, you know, how exactly do we help families and children in our community? And what is the role of a caseworker,” Kollar said.

At the time of hire, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in social work or a related field, including any of the social services or even criminal justice.

It’s an overview to talk about a job with a starting pay of $43,000, and excellent benefits like being included in the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System. There are even paths to advancement.

The job includes helping protect children, preserve families and being a compassionate, empathetic person working on case plans to accomplish the goal of children having a safe environment to grow and thrive in.

“If you’re looking for work that has a mission and you can pour your heart into and, you know, give back, this would be a great opportunity for someone,” Kollar said.

Mahoning County Children Services is holding a virtual career open house for people to learn more about child welfare casework careers. It will be Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6-7 p.m. You can register online or even apply for jobs on the Children Services website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.