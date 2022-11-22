ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dez Bryant Livid With Overturned Hunter Henry TD in Patriots-Vikings

Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion.
