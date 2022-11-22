ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

A fifth starter is much needed for the Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have a lot of needs following their incredibly disappointing 2022 season. One of the biggest needs that they have is another starting pitcher. This is a spot that can help them win a lot more games in 2023 and maybe even make the playoffs. Reynaldo Lopez...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago White Sox reportedly eyeing Mike Clevinger

The Chicago White Sox rotation would appear to be mostly set heading into the 2023 season. Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, and Michael Kopech are seemingly locked into their roles for the upcoming year. That leaves the fifth starter role open, something that could theoretically be filled internally. The likes of Davis Martin, Sean Burke, and Jonathan Stiever could get a chance at filling out the rotation, especially after Martin had moments when he impressed last year.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Yankees: Top international prospects to target in January 2023

As the New York Yankees continue to tread water in the beginning stages of Major League Baseball free agency, it will be interesting to also follow the sweepstakes of the international market. Players from across the globe will prepare their profiles for an opportunity to possibly sign a contract with the most established club in sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
573K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy