The Chicago White Sox rotation would appear to be mostly set heading into the 2023 season. Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, and Michael Kopech are seemingly locked into their roles for the upcoming year. That leaves the fifth starter role open, something that could theoretically be filled internally. The likes of Davis Martin, Sean Burke, and Jonathan Stiever could get a chance at filling out the rotation, especially after Martin had moments when he impressed last year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO