Russia turning 'winter into a weapon of mass destruction,' Zelensky says

Russia ’s persistent bombardment of Ukraine 's energy infrastructure has raised the specter of a calamitous winter for civilians, despite recent Ukrainian battlefield successes.

“Now, on the eve of winter, we are facing one of the greatest threats since the beginning of all-out war,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday. “The Kremlin has set the task of continuing the attacks on energy facilities — to turn the cold of winter into a weapon of mass destruction.”

Zelensky directed that warning to an assembly of mayors from across France as Ukrainian officials expand their appeal for international aid to focus not only on weaponry but also hardware needed to insulate civilians from Russia’s ravaging of Ukrainian power plants. His message built on international alarm that “this winter will be life-threatening for millions of people in Ukraine,” as a senior World Health Organization official warned this week.

“Half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is either damaged or destroyed,” the WHO’s Henri P. Kluge, the regional director for Europe, said Monday during a visit to Kyiv. “WHO has so far verified 703 attacks on health since the war began nine months ago. This is a breach of international humanitarian law and the rules of war. Continued attacks on health and energy infrastructure mean hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities are no longer fully operational — lacking fuel, water, and electricity to meet basic needs.”

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE FACE SHOWDOWN FOR EUROPE'S LARGEST NUCLEAR POWER PLANT

Those bombardments have left 10 million Ukrainians “without power,” he added, although Ukrainian officials say they have “70 maintenance crews and over 1,000 qualified specialists” working to conduct repairs where necessary.

"To put it simply and briefly, there are substations and networks that transport electricity between the power plant that produces electricity and our homes as end consumers. Russian terrorists strike at these facilities,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday in an address to the Ukrainian parliament. “Because of this, it is sometimes impossible to transport large amounts of electricity to certain regions or districts. Therefore, the restrictions are uneven across the country.”

Ukraine’s energy infrastructure follows a Soviet-era design, giving Russia’s military tacticians a clear understanding of the most valuable targets.

“These strikes are not aimed at generating facilities to prevent us from producing electricity but at connection systems tied to the Ukrainian energy system,” DTEK CEO Maksim Timchenko, whose Kyiv-based company is the country’s largest private energy corporation, said in October. “I think the Russian military [consults] their power engineers and they explain how to cause maximum harm to the energy system.”

Ukrainian officials are trying to reinforce that Soviet-era system with a layer of “points of invincibility,” as Zelensky referred to the new energy modules.

“As of this day, more than 4,000 such points have already been prepared, [and] more are planned,” he said in his regular address. “If massive Russian strikes take place again and if there is an understanding that the electricity supply cannot be restored within hours, the work of ‘points of invincibility’ will be activated — all basic services will be there, including electricity, mobile communications, and the internet, heat, water, and a first-aid kit. Absolutely free and 24/7.”

Russia’s bombardments have been enabled by shipments of Iranian drones, a collaboration that has increased the Ukrainian need for air defense systems even as Russian missile stockpiles seem to run low.

“Weapons remain a top priority for diplomats. With the shift of the aggressor state to missile terror against our towns and people, this work has become even more urgent,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday. “Remember, a few months ago, everyone said that the use of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems in Ukraine was impossible. But during the last Russian missile attack on November 15, NASAMS were not only in Ukraine but also successfully destroyed all 10 targets out of 10 launches.”

Those surface-to-air missile systems were rushed to Ukraine in October after Russia began to target Ukrainian energy systems even while yielding ground in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“In order to get through this winter and not allow Russia to turn the cold into a tool of terror and subjugation, we need many things — from generators of various capacities to Starlinks,” Zelensky said, referring to the satellite communications system furnished by space industry mogul Elon Musk. “For us, this is not just a matter of equipment. For Ukraine, this is protection against terror.”