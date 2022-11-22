ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

New 'restaurant bucket list' book is the perfect Cleveland stocking stuffer

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The way Lora DiFranco explains it, she founded Free Period Press to help herself and others stay grounded in an increasingly chaotic word. “As your classic overachiever, productivity and efficiency has a tendency to run my life,” DiFranco admits. “But when I reflect on my favorite days, they are never about checking off everything off my to do list. Rather, they are the ones when I’m connected to my body, mind, and community. I created Free Period Press to help us all create more of those days.”
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

HOF Village With Holiday Fun With ‘Winter Blitz’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re hearing about all the new facilities at the Hall of Fame Village. But good old Tom Benson Stadium is the centerpiece for the Village’s “Winter Blitz” December 10 through January 16. There’s a Touchdown Tube Hill that’ll...
CANTON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics

Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
akronlife.com

Sagamore Hills artist makes everyday items enchanting

After leaving her hometown of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dinara Mirtalipova longed for its culture. She settled in Ohio about 15 years ago and pursued freelance art after she had her daughter, Sabrina, and left her career in illustrating and hand lettering at American Greetings. The Sagamore Hills-based illustrator found her way back to her multicultural roots through her art.
SAGAMORE HILLS, OH
cleveland.com

Dinner and Deck the Hall planned at Akron estate

AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is holding Dinner and Deck the Hall: An Evening of Holiday Magic on four dates in December. The stately grounds of F.A. Seiberling, who founded Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Stan Hywet offers tours throughout the year and decorates the manor house and gardens for the holidays with its annual Deck the Hall display.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area

Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Akron?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
AKRON, OH
yourerie

9-year-old, woman rescued after boy falls through ice in Aurora

A 9-year-old boy and a woman were rescued from a pond in Aurora Wednesday afternoon. 9-year-old, woman rescued after boy falls through …. A 9-year-old boy and a woman were rescued from a pond in Aurora Wednesday afternoon. 38th Annual Festival of Trees bringing in the Christmas …. 38th Annual...
AURORA, OH
whbc.com

Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
STARK COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner

AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
AKRON, OH

