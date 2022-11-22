Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
WKYC
'Home' Coming: 3News' Danielle Wiggins takes us inside Center Stage Dance Studio, the Northfield business celebrating nearly 35 years in Summit County
NORTHFIELD, Ohio — 30-year-old Mitchel Federan’s dancing has kept him center stage since childhood. In 2003, at just 12 years old, Federan starred in the Broadway musical “The Boy from Oz” alongside actor Hugh Jackman -- yeah, we’re talking X-Men Wolverine Hugh Jackman. “I was...
Rosewood Grill’s Whiskey Week is set with Bourbon tastings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rosewood Grill’s sixth annual Whiskey Week is scheduled with a variety of tastings and pairings. The Whiskey-themed promotion begins Sunday, Nov. 27, and runs daily through Friday, Dec. 2. Each night a prix fixe dinner featuring hard-to-find Bourbon is scheduled. The week - which kicks...
akronlife.com
Sagamore Hills artist makes everyday items enchanting
After leaving her hometown of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dinara Mirtalipova longed for its culture. She settled in Ohio about 15 years ago and pursued freelance art after she had her daughter, Sabrina, and left her career in illustrating and hand lettering at American Greetings. The Sagamore Hills-based illustrator found her way back to her multicultural roots through her art.
cleveland.com
Dinner and Deck the Hall planned at Akron estate
AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is holding Dinner and Deck the Hall: An Evening of Holiday Magic on four dates in December. The stately grounds of F.A. Seiberling, who founded Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Stan Hywet offers tours throughout the year and decorates the manor house and gardens for the holidays with its annual Deck the Hall display.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area
Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
Seven Hills announces $2.2 million road program for 2023
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Road construction season may have just ended in Northeast Ohio but some communities are already looking ahead to next year. That includes Seven Hills, which just announced a 2023 road program with an engineer’s estimated cost of $2.2 million. “What we’ll do over the next...
Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Akron?
Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
Why does my Cleveland dad listen to Arlo Guthrie’s ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ every Thanksgiving?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’ll save the tale of how “Die Hard” became a Christmas classic for another day. This holiday story is about how “Alice’s Restaurant,” a 1967 opus by folk singer Arlo Guthrie, went from a Vietnam War-era protest song to a Cleveland Thanksgiving radio tradition in less than a decade.
yourerie
9-year-old, woman rescued after boy falls through ice in Aurora
A 9-year-old boy and a woman were rescued from a pond in Aurora Wednesday afternoon. 9-year-old, woman rescued after boy falls through …. A 9-year-old boy and a woman were rescued from a pond in Aurora Wednesday afternoon. 38th Annual Festival of Trees bringing in the Christmas …. 38th Annual...
coolcleveland.com
Polka-Lovers Converge on Cleveland for the 58th Annual Thanksgiving Polka Weekend
For 58 years now, polka lovers from across the country have been gathering in Cleveland over Thanksgiving weekend for the annual Thanksgiving Polka Weekend, founded by the late polka promoter/broadcaster Tony Petkovsek in 1963. The weekend also includes the annual Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame Awards Show. For three days,...
whbc.com
Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
cleveland19.com
700-foot toboggan runs open for season at Cleveland Metroparks reservation in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks’ toboggan chutes open on Friday, and no snow is necessary!. The pair of twin toboggan chutes sends riders down a 70-foot vertical drop along 700 feet of ice at speeds of 50 miles per hour. Reservations are required for the season and...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner
AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
Brunswick family happy they found a Peanut: Send us your pet stories
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Ten years ago in this paper -- the Brunswick Sun -- we saw an ad from Save Ohio Strays looking for a home for a 6-year-old tiger-striped cat. Her name was Peanut. It was love at first sight! And of course we adopted her then and there.
