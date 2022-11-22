Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Valley of Lights 2022 Begins November 24!
Enjoy the wonders of the annual Valley of Lights display in Prescott Valley. A Prescott Valley tradition for 23 years, Valley of Lights will officially open the evening of Thanksgiving, November 24th and will be running through December 30th. Enjoy hundreds of light displays as you drive through Fain Park...
SignalsAZ
Stuff the Bus with Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce
Help Chino Valley AZ Chamber of Commerce and Yavapai Regional Transit “Stuff the Bus” to support Toys for Tots!. On Thursday, December 1st from 5:00 pm-6:30 pm the chamber will be collecting toys at Yavapai Regional Transit, 389 W. Road 2 S, Chino Valley (behind Maverik Gas Station).
fox10phoenix.com
High winds in Flagstaff area downed power lines, plunging some into the dark
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - For Thanksgiving, some in Northern Arizona had to deal with high winds that caused power outages and even damages. "I mean, it's just been an interesting day," said Brittany Huettl, who was celebrating with her boyfriend's family in Flagstaff. According to officials with APS, crews have been...
SignalsAZ
Wolf Creek Road Closing for Road Work
The Yavapai County Public Works Department, working in conjunction with the Prescott National Forest will begin maintenance work to repair and improve Forest Service Road 97 (Wolf Creek Road) starting on Monday November 28, 2022, and continue through February 1, 2023. The County Public Works Department will start in Ponderosa Park working east to Senator Highway.
SignalsAZ
Family Systems & The Lost Child | Power of the Mind
On this week’s Power of the Mind presented by Granite Mountain Behavioral Healthcare, Gregory Struve and Elicia Morigeau chat about the family systems and specifically the “lost child.” How they develop, some markers of the lost child, and how families create a lost child. Listen in to...
SignalsAZ
Understanding When to Intervene for Senior Relatives
In this eposide of Retirement Done Right by Touchmark, Resident Service Director Neal Sneller shares some warning signs and red flags when visiting your senior relatives this holiday season. The holidays are the perfect time for visiting with family and for some of us this may be the first time...
'She is our angel, our miracle': Flagstaff couple thankful after stranger donates kidney
PHOENIX — A Flagstaff family is extra thankful this Thanksgiving after receiving the gift of life. A search for a kidney donor started with family and friends, but the call for help eventually went global. "Eventually got to the point where my kidneys were 12% functioning; they were that...
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
SignalsAZ
Cash for College Scholarship Nights Return to Prescott, Clarkdale
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County has partnered with Yavapai College to bring the annual Cash for College Scholarship Nights back to in-person events. Two events will provide opportunities for local students, their families, and educators to learn more about post-secondary scholarships available for both traditional and non-traditional college students.
journalaz.com
Four teachers in Camp Verde, Cottonwood and Clarkdale benefit from $2,500 grants
Six Yavapai County teachers received grants through the Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program, four of whom teach in Cottonwood, Camp Verde a n d Clarkdale. The program , presented by the Salt River Project, awards $2,500 to each recipient, who are chosen at random. A total of $1...
jackcentral.org
Students hold “No thanks, No Giving” march
In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, the Students Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff organized a march to Flagstaff City Hall Nov. 17, one week before Thanksgiving. Called “No thanks, no giving,” students said they were there to protest colonialist holidays. Led by student ambassador Kaly Arvizu, people dressed...
SignalsAZ
Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community
Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
AZFamily
Deadly crash on I-40 near Winslow causes traffic delays
WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash briefly shut down westbound Interstate 40 near Winslow early Friday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, reports came in around 4 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash at milepost 240. At least one person was pronounced dead but no other information has been released.
knau.org
Jeff Bezos foundation awards $2.5M grant to Flagstaff Shelter Services
Flagstaff Shelter Services has received a $2.5 million grant from a foundation started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. It marks the largest private gift that the local nonprofit, which serves those experiencing homelessness, has ever received. The Day 1 Families Fund was founded in 2018 and benefits groups that work...
theprescotttimes.com
Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and PANT Detectives Confiscate 53lbs of Meth, 120,000 Fentanyl pills During Traffic Stop
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver, Ryan Ellman (33)...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Elections Director Named
At the regular Board of Supervisors meeting on November 16, 2022, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Laurin Custis as the Yavapai County Elections Director effective November 27, 2022. Laurin has been the Program Administrator for Voter Registration and Early Voting in Yavapai County since 2015....
Comments / 0