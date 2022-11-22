Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sell 10M copies in spite of performance complaints
Nintendo said Wednesday that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold more than 10 million copies within the first three days since the Nintendo Switch launch. The games were released Nov. 18, and have since reached the “highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days.” This is in spite of a launch that’s been marred by a number of serious performance and graphical issues.
Global Sales of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switch Surpass 10 Million in First Three Days
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- Nintendo announced today that global sales of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems have surpassed 10 million combined units* in the first three days since their worldwide launch on Nov. 18, 2022. This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005476/en/ Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the latest mainline games in the Pokémon series, releasing three years after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, also for Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Business Wire)
Polygon
Black Friday board game deals: Hasbro’s best new titles go on sale, plus some old classics
Hasbro Gaming is putting its best foot forward for Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Today it’s discounting a handful of classic titles, including Scrabble and Risk. But the Rhode Island-based giant is also dropping the price on some of its newest and most highly anticipated titles — including the spiritual successor to the first legacy-style board game.
Polygon
Genshin Impact patch 3.3 livestream codes
Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact patch 3.3 preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch. Most importantly, there were several codes that award Primogems and other rewards shown during the stream. Our Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream code list provides you with the three stream codes for rewards and explains how to redeem them.
There's a sale on my favourite wired mouse, because you're a sensible person who doesn't need to go wireless
The Deathadder V2 just caused an argument among PC Gamer's staff.
If I had $250 this Black Friday, I'd spend it on this mouse, keyboard, headset, mic, controller and SSD
How much can you get for a couple hundred bucks?
NME
‘Warzone 2’ best Kastov 762 loadout and attachments for battle royale
The Kastov 762 is already proving itself to be a must-try weapon in Warzone 2. It offers a stable assault rifle experience, with a decent rate of fire and extremely low time to kill. It thrived in the Multiplayer Mode during Season One, and now that Warzone 2 is here it’s not slowed down much at all.
Comments / 0