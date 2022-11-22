Wyoming man arrested for Isanti Township burglary

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Wyoming man suspected on burglary on Monday, Nov. 21.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10 a.m. that morning telecommunicators from the department received a 911 call reporting a suspicious male wearing all camouflage walking around the exterior of a building located in the 3100 block of 305th Avenue NE in Isanti Township.

The report states that deputies arrived at the location and found fresh footprints in the snow, which confirmed that someone had been walking around the buildings. The footprints appeared to lead to the east and into a wooded swamp area.

Deputies said they went to the neighbors and spoke to the residents, who reported seeing nothing suspicious. The neighbors were told to stay inside and keep their doors locked.

Deputies and Isanti County detectives observed the male on the swamp line who appeared to be under the influence on a controlled substance. After further investigation by detectives, evidence was located that indicated he did enter structures on the property. He was placed under arrest for Second Degree Burglary.

At that time, the suspect made spontaneous statements admitting to the crime as well as statements which tied him into a vehicle in the ditch found by deputies hours earlier.

The suspect was identified as William Edward Miller, age 45, from Wyoming.

The Sheriff’s Department stressed that the case highlights the importance of people who see something that seems suspicious coming to the authorities. Police noted that the case was solved through the work of a perceptive resident and a great police response.

The Sheriff’s Office added that there is an obvious increased potential of crimes being resolved when the police and the public work together.