opb.org
Officials face tight timeline for Oregon’s new firearm permit rules
Less than two weeks remain for Oregon officials to hammer out a complex permitting regime for firearm ownership under Measure 114, and that could put the state in a constitutionally precarious spot. Some gun rights advocates worry that if a permit mandate takes effect before a process is in place...
police1.com
Group files emergency motion to stop Oregon’s gun control Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut...
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
What Oregon sheriffs said on social media about Measure 114, strict new gun limits
After Oregon voters narrowly passed Oregon Ballot Measure 114, one of the strictest gun laws in the country, several elected sheriffs spoke out on the new requirements for permits and the ban on large capacity magazines. Many posted letters to social media with similar talking points or shared the letter...
philomathnews.com
Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon
Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | Oregon's paid leave law starts January 1st, here's what to expect
Most Oregon workers will notice a new line item in their pay stubs come January: a deduction for paid leave. Employees and employers with 25 or more workers will pay into a new fund for paid leave starting January 1st. Workers will be eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave for a variety of medical, personal, and family reasons, but the ability to take leave arrives several months behind the payroll deductions.
Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history
DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ AAA expects to rescue thousands of Oregon drivers this holiday weekend
AAA says it expects to rescue 8,000 drivers and their families from trouble on Oregon roads this Thanksgiving weekend. The issue isn’t just cars that spin out on slick, icy and snowy roads, requiring a tow out of ditches or snowbanks. The problem for some is that their cars may not be properly maintained.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Holiday Traffic Begins Now; Klamath County Sheriff’s Dept Says Watch Out for Phone Scams
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Law professor says high-capacity magazine ban in Measure 114 could be most vulnerable
PORTLAND, Ore. — While votes were still being counted after Election Day this month — and well beyond — the fact that gun control initiative Measure 114 was projected to narrowly pass proved enough for some of Oregon's arcane administrative mechanics to begin churning. According to the...
KTVL
Much of state grant money for traffic enforcement goes unspent in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has approved millions of dollars in grants to local law enforcement agencies for traffic enforcement over the last two years, but a KATU News Investigation found much of it went unspent. It comes after Oregon recorded its highest death toll ever...
Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court
The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut scheduled a hearing on...
davisvanguard.org
Oregon Governor Kate Brown Grants Pardons for Marijuana Offenses; 45,000 People Benefit, $14 Million in Fines Forgiven
SALEM, OR – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown this week announced a pardon for offenses of simple possession of one ounce or less of marijuana. The pardon affects approximately 45,000 people across the state and forgives more than $14 million in fines and fees, according to the governor’s office.
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
KTVZ
Study finds Oregon workers’ compensation rates remain among lowest in nation
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon’s workers’ compensation rates remain among the lowest in the nation, according to an analysis released Tuesday by the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services. "This reflects the state’s ongoing success in making workplaces safer and keeping costs under control," the agency...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle
UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
KDRV
Local law enforcement blames Measure 110 for the rise in fentanyl and synthetic opioid overdoses in Oregon
JOSEPHINE COUNTY -- With the increase in synthetic opioids circulating around our state, local law enforcement is fed up with statewide measures that decriminalize the personal possession of illegal drugs. Sheriff Dave Daniel with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says Measure 110 has affected our community – since it passed...
focushillsboro.com
Death With Dignity Law In Oregon No Longer Requires Residency, Although Out-of-state Patients Still Face Difficulties
Death With Dignity Law: The Death with Dignity Act in the state of Oregon has been in effect for 25 years as of this year. Oregon was the first state in the country to legalize medical assistance for dying, and the state is now in the process of removing the residency restriction for those seeking to take advantage of the law.
ijpr.org
Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
KATU.com
Why losing a supermajority could have bigger impacts during predicted recession
SALEM, Ore. — For the past four years, Oregon democrats have held a supermajority but during the 2023 legislative session that changes. The Oregon constitution calls for a three-fifths majority in both chambers in order to pass any bill that would increase taxes, with 60 seats in the Senate which means at least 36 votes and in the House, which has 30 seats, that means 18 votes.
