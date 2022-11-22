Read full article on original website
Why do people steal? I suppose there are different reasons for different individuals but it's against the law regardless of the reasons. Some people even steal by mistake. When my son was a baby I pushed my cart out of the grocery store forgetting the diapers underneath. For that 3 minutes before going back and paying I could have been accused of stealing.
New York City headed for "economic tsunami," Mayor Eric Adams warns
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is looking to tighten the city's budget again. A multi-billion dollar deficit is expected next year. For one, he's ordered a partial hiring freeze as he warns of an "economic tsunami" coming towards New York City. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this builds on what he already asked of these agencies back in September. He cites the local and national economies, financial markets, rising healthcare costs, high energy prices and inflation as the reasoning. In a letter to commissioners of city agencies, the mayor's budget director said 50% of open city government jobs will not be filled -...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Advocates Call for Update to New York’s “Bottle Bill”
More than 300 New York groups calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to modernize the state’s bottle bill. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Returnable Container Act, advocates released a letter to Gov. Hochul. This letter was signed by various New York environmental and community groups, asking for...
How new law dramatically reduces vote-by-vote court battles in razor-thin 50th NY Senate race
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dueling lawyers returned to court Tuesday in the razor-thin state Senate race between Democrat incumbent John Mannion and Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff. With Mannion only 57 votes in the lead, lawyers spent Tuesday morning arguing over which absentee and affidavit ballots should be counted. A new...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Syracuse, NY
As one of the cities in New York state, you may think Syracuse would have busy streets and crowded places. However, Syracuse is much more than what meets the eye. As the seat of Onondaga County, this city is home to many destinations showcasing rich culture, local arts, deep history, and natural attractions.
