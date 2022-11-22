Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron Bowl
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 Years
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather Saturday: windy, occasionally wet weather likely across Alabama
IMPACT DAY: Saturday sets up with a stiff breeze and occasional showers through the afternoon, and heavier rain and storms move in Saturday night. Check the video forecast for the latest. WET WEEKEND WEATHER. The National Weather Service in Birmingham posted a Dense Fog Advisory for Friday night and Saturday...
wbrc.com
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
wbrc.com
Potential rail strike could impact gas prices according to AAA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Railroads and unions have yet to come to an agreement on new contracts and it could impact how much drivers pay at the pump. Gas prices are slowly but surely decreasing around the country and right here in our home state. Friday’s state average is $3.16, according to AAA. That’s about 10 cents lower than a week ago and 20 cents lower than a month ago.
wbrc.com
RVers roll in days before 87th Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Thanksgiving weekend means a lot more than leftovers. The 87th Iron Bowl is on November 26. The Crimson Tide plays host to Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium this year. Ericka Bator drove 12 hours in her 40 footer and found her spot in the vast RV parking lot...
aldailynews.com
The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe
Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
Thanksgiving weekend weather: Alabama faces strong storms on Saturday
Active weather is expected through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend -- including the possibility of a few strong storms on Saturday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for Saturday for part of southwest Alabama. A Level 1 risk is marginal...
Extreme Iron Bowl Game Day Weather
One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather.
WSFA
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Steak on a ceramic platePhoto byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely visit them next time you are around.
wbrc.com
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
wbrc.com
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offering an easy and affordable way to give back this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is impacting everyone’s wallets, but non-profit leaders are offering an easy and affordable way you can help those in need this holiday. Temperatures are dropping as we get into these colder months, which means energy bills are bound to start going up. Leaders will The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham said that many people across the state this year are going to struggle to afford their bills and stay warm.
thebamabuzz.com
32 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 32 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. 5100 sq. ft. For more info, contact Miller Dark at 256-750-3030 or...
WSFA
The Iron Bowl and its weather history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
wtvy.com
Thanksgiving Debate: Is it dressing or stuffing?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the Thanksgiving debate that will never die. Is it dressing or stuffing? This is one of many questions searched each year on Google. In Alabama, cornbread dressing is the most searched. You will have to go north or west to find stuffing as the most searched on Google.
6 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Double patty burgerPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your are big fan of burgers, here is a list of six amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
wbrc.com
Birmingham holiday tree lighting set for Nov. 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will soon look far more festive as the holiday season is officially here. The city will host its Holiday Tree Block Party from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 in front of City Hall on Short 20th Street North. Magic...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
