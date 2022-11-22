GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida retailers are hoping for strong sales this holiday season, expecting about a six to eight percent increase in shoppers over 2021. According to the Florida Retail Federation, more than two thirds of consumers plan to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. The high sales expectations come at the same time as many people are feeling the impacts from inflation and other economic factors.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO