ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

FHP warns holiday travelers about deadliest week on Florida roadways

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The eve of Thanksgiving is the peak day for road travel as drivers make their way to their destinations. AAA expects 49 million Americans to travel by car this week. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say this is the deadliest week on Florida roadways. 49 people were...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida holiday sales forecast to exceed 2021 sales numbers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida retailers are hoping for strong sales this holiday season, expecting about a six to eight percent increase in shoppers over 2021. According to the Florida Retail Federation, more than two thirds of consumers plan to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. The high sales expectations come at the same time as many people are feeling the impacts from inflation and other economic factors.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy