Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Holiday travelers across North Central Florida experience busy roadways
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest day for travelers, either on the roads or at the airports. That doesn’t seem to be impacting the flow of traffic through North Central Florida. TV20′s Camron Lunn joins us live from Payne’s Prairie. Camron what have you...
WCJB
FHP warns holiday travelers about deadliest week on Florida roadways
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The eve of Thanksgiving is the peak day for road travel as drivers make their way to their destinations. AAA expects 49 million Americans to travel by car this week. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say this is the deadliest week on Florida roadways. 49 people were...
WCJB
Florida holiday sales forecast to exceed 2021 sales numbers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida retailers are hoping for strong sales this holiday season, expecting about a six to eight percent increase in shoppers over 2021. According to the Florida Retail Federation, more than two thirds of consumers plan to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. The high sales expectations come at the same time as many people are feeling the impacts from inflation and other economic factors.
Comments / 0