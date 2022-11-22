Read full article on original website
All the Details Behind the Tragic Murder of Dorothy Stratten
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse. Please proceed thoughtfully. Hulu's miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales" takes a deep dive into the early beginnings of Chippendales, the first ever all-men strip club in the United States, and the turbulent years that followed. Established by Somen "Steve" Banerjee in 1979, the club quickly garnered attention from women in the Los Angeles area. The growing buzz spurred Banerjee to briefly partner up with Paul Snider, a local nightclub promoter and husband of Playboy model Dorothy Stratten.
"Welcome to Chippendales" Dives Into the Real-Life Murder of Nick De Noia
Hulu's new miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales" tells the story of the rise and fall of Somen "Steve" Banerjee, the man behind the Chippendales empire, and the extreme measures he took to keep his business, recognized as the fist male strip club, at the top. During his career as the manager...
How Chris Hemsworth Found a "Silver Lining" to His Alzheimer's Revelation
Chris Hemsworth's "Limitless" series was designed to push the actor out of his comfort zone, but Hemsworth couldn't have predicted how deeply some of the revelations would hit. In the fifth episode of the National Geographic-Disney+ series, Hemsworth discovered he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's, and the revelation has prompted the 39-year-old to take a step back from his career. In an interview with Vanity Fair published today, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" star announced that he's planning to take "some time off" to be with his family and "just simplify."
Getting Into Drag With the Stars of "We're Here" Proves Queerness Is Always Political
It's raining in New York this November morning, one of the first really cold rains of the season. But Shangela's suite at an upscale Manhattan hotel is warm and floral. Orchestral Taylor Swift plays in the background, and a candle burns on her coffee table. Shangela loves a scented candle....
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome a Baby Boy: "My Baby Yoda, My Sani"
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are parents to a baby boy! The couple announced the news on Nov. 18 on Instagram. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," the rapper wrote in a caption. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22." In her own post, Aiko wrote, "✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙 after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙."
Prince Harry’s Own Biographer Says Interview Duke and Meghan Are Getting Award for Was Filled With ‘More Than 30 Lies’
Prince Harry's biographer did not hold back about the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award, which she says the Sussexes are receiving for an interview with "over 30 lies."
38 Famous Dudes Who Are Objectively Very Hot, And What They Looked Like Before They Became Super Famous
Like a fine wine, etc. etc.
Justin Hartley Reflects on His Daughter Isabella Leaving For College: "It's Tough"
Justin Hartley's relationship with his number one lady — his daughter, Isabella — is strong as ever. Hartley, who is starring in Netflix's forthcoming holiday movie "The Noel Diary," shares his 18-year-old daughter with his first wife, Lindsay Korman, whom he married in 2003. The two met while starring on the soap opera "Passions," got married, and had Isabella, but went their separate ways after eight years together. Hartley's next marriage was to Chrishell Stause of "Selling Sunset" fame. They divorced in 2019 and he married his former "Young and the Restless" costar, Sofia Pernas, in 2021.
James Arness Compared Working on ‘Gunsmoke’ to Fighting on the Front Lines in World War II
Actor James Arness once compared working on the 'Gunsmoke' set playing Matt Dillon with his experience serving in World War II.
Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards And Said They Kiss "Like Teenagers"
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Break Has Reportedly "Been Difficult": "[It's] a Tricky Situation"
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly calling it quits for the time being. On Nov. 18, People reported that multiple sources said the couple is taking a break, with one insider saying Styles is "still touring and is now going abroad" while Wilde "is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It's a very amicable decision." Another source told the outlet that the pair are "still very close friends," while another added that "right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."
Adria Arjona, Genevieve O'Reilly, and the Women of "Andor" Break Down the Thrilling First Season
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris, Mike Marsland, and Matt Winkelmeyer and Photo Illustration: Keila Gonzalez. Even Star Wars superfans have been blown away by "Andor," which mixes intrigue, politics, rebellion, love, and loyalty into one striking and stunning series. The show, which wrapped up its first season Nov. 23, takes its name from Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, who is first introduced as a rebel spy in "Rogue One."
Pack Your Bags: "The White Lotus" Is Coming Back For Season 3 — With a New Location
Stock up on sunblock: "The White Lotus" is returning for a third season. On Nov. 18, HBO announced that the hit series has been renewed amid its second season, set in Sicily, Italy. In the announcement, the network said the third installment will follow "a new group of guests at another White Lotus property," though it didn't specify where in the world that property might be. It also didn't reveal if Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her role as Tanya — the only main character to appear in both seasons of the show so far.
Why Nicholas Hoult Doesn't Take Photos of His Food Like His "The Menu" Character
In "The Menu," Nicholas Hoult's a proud, overeager foodie. It's constantly played for laughs in the horror movie — his need to snap photos of every course, to steal uneaten bits of food from the plate of his date (Anya Taylor-Joy), to flex the cooking knowledge he picked up watching "Chef's Table." Hoult tells POPSUGAR that he's definitely not like that in real life.
Twitter Matters to Disabled Users — So What Happens If the Platform Goes Dark?
Things at Twitter aren't looking good. Since Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion purchase of the tech company in late October, the social platform has continued to hemorrhage scandal, employees, and money. NPR reports that Musk laid off half of Twitter's 7,500 employees in November, and this week saw another wave of exiting employees after a bizarre ultimatum demanded they either quit or buckle down for an "extremely hardcore" mentality, long hours, and an intense workload. The ultimatum also resulted in a class-action lawsuit against Twitter: it contends Twitter is breaking state and federal discrimination laws on the basis that many disabled employees felt forced to quit in the face of increasing productivity demands.
Paris Hilton Will Tell Her "Most Personal Stories Yet" in New Memoir
Paris Hilton is taking control of her narrative. The star has been in the tabloids for decades, often portrayed as a wild child, wealthy heiress, and prototypical social media influencer. But over the years, Hilton has built an entertainment empire that extends from brand partnerships to TV and film to the metaverse. She's also been an outspoken advocate for sexual-abuse survivors and women and girls.
What You've Been Cleaning Wrong And How To Do It Properly According To The Internet
"The golden rule is don't mix cleaning products!"
Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of "Fame" and "Flashdance" in the early '80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63.
Kevin Bacon Sings a Christmas Song in the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special"
Unsurprisingly for fans of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, the franchise's new holiday special features a lot of very inspired musical choices. Director James Gunn curated two soundtracks of iconic throwback bops for the first two Guardians films, and for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," released on Nov. 25 on Disney+, he picked a new selection of songs — including the Pogues's "Fairytale in New York," Low's "Just Like Christmas," and Julian Casablancas's cover of "I Wish It Was Christmas Today." But there are two other fun musical moments in the special as well, and they're tied to Marvel's newest character — Kevin Bacon.
