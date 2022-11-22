Stock up on sunblock: "The White Lotus" is returning for a third season. On Nov. 18, HBO announced that the hit series has been renewed amid its second season, set in Sicily, Italy. In the announcement, the network said the third installment will follow "a new group of guests at another White Lotus property," though it didn't specify where in the world that property might be. It also didn't reveal if Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her role as Tanya — the only main character to appear in both seasons of the show so far.

