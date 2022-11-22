ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line

Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Shop locally after Black Friday for small business, …. The search for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, today is the day to make the best out of the discounts and coupon codes retailers are offering. The National Retail Federation says more than 160 million people will shop for deals online through Cyber Monday. West County Center, Mid Rivers Mall, South County […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25. The 29-year-old victim was leaving his place of employment to make a delivery when he witnessed a white Chevrolet Malibu make a U-turn and follow him to the 4900 block of Pernod. During this time, the victim was the target of an assault.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

My Celebrity Smile gets your teeth merry and bright

ST. LOUIS – My Celebrity Smile really shines when it comes to effective teeth whitening services. We learned more about the mother-daughter duo who started their own business. See why their future is nothing but bright. Book an appointment to get your smile holiday ready.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Rain expected in the St. Louis area this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There should be areas of fog this morning, with more sunshine later this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to go into the low 50s again. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with lows in the 30s. Saturday should start dry but have increasing clouds. Rain moves in the early evening […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Black Friday looks a little different for shoppers this year

ST. LOUIS — Black Friday came with a higher price tag this year. The decades-old holiday doesn't look the same as it used to. While some shoppers still lined up at their favorite stores early, others said inflation got the best of them, causing them to find deals online or not spend altogether.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports.

