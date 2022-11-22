Henderson fire officials warn of ‘exploding turkeys’

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — With Thanksgiving only days away, the Henderson Fire Department is hoping to keep families safe from “exploding turkeys”.

With its short cooking time, deep frying has become a popular method of cooking the holiday turkey. However, officials warn this method could potentially be dangerous if done wrong. Henderson Fire officials have shared these tips from LiveScience to help families deep fry their turkeys:

Cover Bare Skin: while adding or removing food

while adding or removing food Get a Grip: Wear oven mitts or use pot holders. Don’t try to move the fryer because the handles will get dangerously hot.

Wear oven mitts or use pot holders. Don’t try to move the fryer because the handles will get dangerously hot. Pat that Bird Dry!: Turkey must fully thawed and dry. Water or ice hitting the oil will splash, causing fire or explosion. Also, deep fry only smaller turkeys (up to 12 lbs.)

Turkey must fully thawed and dry. Water or ice hitting the oil will splash, causing fire or explosion. Also, deep fry only smaller turkeys (up to 12 lbs.) Prevent Oil Spills: Do not overfill with oil. Keep the temperature at 350° F. Check the thermometer frequently. Do not let the oil get too hot or it could catch fire.

Do not overfill with oil. Keep the temperature at 350° F. Check the thermometer frequently. Do not let the oil get too hot or it could catch fire. Keep ‘Em Separated: Put at least two feet of space between the fuel tank and fryer.

As for which oil to use, officials suggest choosing an oil with a high smoke point, such as peanut, canola or safflower.

