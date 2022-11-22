Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wymt.com
Doctors watch for ‘tridemic’ spikes after Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Feeling feverish? Got a cough and the sniffles? This year that could signal the onset on a variety of respiratory infections. Some are calling it a “tridemic.”. “If you have young children, RSV is going to be the biggest thing,” Dr. Monalisa Tailor, Norton Healthcare...
wdrb.com
Doctor from Norton Children's Hospital seeing dramatic increase in flu cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at Norton Children's Hospital say they are seeing a dramatic increase in flu cases. Systemwide, Norton says around 60% of the kids they are testing for flu are positive. As of Tuesday morning, 16 children are hospitalized with the flu. Dr. Kris Bryant says you...
Mississippi hospital grades fall in newest safety analysis
(The Center Square) – Mississippi dropped four places in a new report that details hospital safety. In the latest fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked 22nd in the nation in hospital safety. In the spring report, Mississippi ranked 18th, when 35% of hospitals earned top scores.
spectrumnews1.com
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It felt like winning the lottery. Weeks after a friend suggested she apply for a new Louisville program for young adults, Tashonna learned she’d been picked to receive $500 each month for a year — support that couldn’t have come at a better time as she pursued a psychology degree while helping out her family.
WLKY.com
Kentucky, Indiana schools hit hard with flu, COVID-19 and RSV ahead of Thanksgiving
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky and southern Indiana schools are getting hit hard with the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus ahead of Thanksgiving. So many students are sick in Bullitt County Public Schools that classes were canceled on Tuesday. "It was a tough decision for us, but something that...
WKYT 27
‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
10 States Where You’re Most Likely to Get Cancer
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Cancer...
Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
'No need to suffer in silence any longer': Managing mental health during holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64 percent of people say their mental health conditions become worse during the holidays. But who do you turn to when you can't discuss your feelings at the dinner table?. Help is just a call away, and if...
WLWT 5
Tri-state schools close ahead of break with RSV, the flu and COVID-19 circulating
OXFORD, Ohio — The combination punches of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have knocked out classes at another school as the Talawanda district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. It comes after Lockland Schools closed on Friday, with Thanksgiving less than a week away. In Kentucky, 30 districts have had...
WLKY.com
Parents call for state to investigate Adair youth detention center, reopen Louisville center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juanisha Saunders says she has not been able to visit or talk to her teenage son since he was transferred to the Adair County Youth Development Center on Nov. 9, two days before a riot at the facility. Each time she calls the facility, she is...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Water Company will increase rates in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company (LWC) is raising the cost of your drinking water. The Board of Water Works approved the water company’s 2023 budget and inflation is taking a toll. The price change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. To get a sense of how...
Louisville's first maternal health grant to fund rideshare program called 'Doula Dash'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city has awarded its first grant, funded by District 8, to address maternal healthcare in the city. Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-District 8) announced the $10,000 grant her district created earlier this fall will go to Granny's Birth Initiative, to fund a new "Doula Dash" program.
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
WLKY.com
Oldham County high schools install sensors to detect the use of vapes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As vaping among teens skyrockets, one school district in the Louisville area has a new tool to detect it. It's small, yet mighty and installed in bathrooms at all four high schools in Oldham County. The Halo Smart Sensor not only detects vaporizing products, but also fights and loud noises by alerting staff immediately through text and email.
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
Annual Hungry Turkey 5K partners with WHAS Crusade for Children for first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Thanksgiving runners and walkers of all ages decided to celebrate and support a local cause. They met up for a tradition around the city called the Hungry Turkey 5K. Around 2000 people participated in this annual event, which is now in its seventh year. The...
Wave 3
Storm/SnowTALK! Blog 11/25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long video today to discuss the next few systems and an update to the overall weather pattern shaping up for December. Watch for the strong wind gusts Sunday Morning especially.
'Santa will still be coming'; Kentucky toy drive seeks donations for families impacted by floods
KENTUCKY, USA — This holiday season, Kentuckians are coming together to help bring some Christmas cheer to families impacted by heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky earlier this summer. Similar to last year, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are starting a new toy drive just in...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0