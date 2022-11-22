ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Comments / 0

Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Saturday, November 26, 2022 Weather

Light snow will develop over the mountains this evening. One to three inches of accumulation will be possible over the higher peaks. A larger system is likely late Monday through Tuesday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a mostly sunny high of 57 today. Look for an overnight low of...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Thursday, November 24th Weather

Look for mostly clearing skies, breezy conditions and cool temperatures today. The weekend will be sunny and warmer. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 39. Look for an overnight low of 17. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 37, a low of 13. Leadville...
SALIDA, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign

Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
COLORADO STATE
mountainjackpot.com

Community Residents Still Shocked Over Double-Homicide in Florissant Area

Young Children Witness Crime; Report Fatal Shooting to Authorities. Teller County was once again in the regional and state headlines, following a rare double-homicide that struck the Florissant area. The report has sparked a barrage of comments on social media, especially due to the fact that young children witnessed the...
FLORISSANT, CO
mountainjackpot.com

What’s News In Local Development Bronco Billy’s Hotel Expansion Granted Another Expansion

Cripple Creek’s most ambitious hotel project in recent history, the Chamonix resort, has been granted another completion extension. The Cripple Creek City Council last week swiftly approved a request to extend the permit deadline for Full House Resorts, the owner of Bronco Billy’s, allowing the developers more time to complete a $250 million, 300-room, four-star hotel project that has commanded main stage attention. Bronco Billy’s celebrated the development in late September, with a traditional topping-off ceremony, part of a good luck gesture for grandiose developments, with historic ties dating back for centuries. That’s when civic leaders and members of the public got a sneak preview of the hotel and its massive meeting and convention hub and tower setup.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy