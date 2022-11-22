Read full article on original website
Firefighters responding to brush fire in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A brush fire has been reported on the 700 block of Summit Road in Vienna, according to officials. The call came in at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Around 1/4 of an acre is involved. Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department have just arrived...
Wreck on Juliana and Fourth Street, car flipped on its side
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash happened earlier this afternoon at the Juliana and Fourth Street intersection. Officials say the wreck happened at around 12:20 p.m. as a Jeep was heading east on Fourth Street and a Chevy Traverse collided with the Jeep. Officials say the driver of the Chevy...
Williamstown American Legion helped the community on Thanksgiving
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown American Legion Post was filled with people celebrating Thanksgiving once again following COVID. Members of Williamstown American Legion Post wanted to give back to the community this Thanksgiving by hosting a thanksgiving meal. They served anyone who stopped in and also put meals together...
Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.
BURNT HOUSE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV...
Thousands came to Parkersburg’s 44th annual Turkey Trot 5K
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot went off with a bang as thousands came together Thanksgiving morning to walk and run before sitting down with their families for Thanksgiving. Waking up early on Thanksgiving and coming down to the City Park for the Turkey Trot 5K...
The Salvation Army of Parkersburg delivers free Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army of Parkersburg distributed free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday. Salvation Army staff and volunteers were out in droves. In fact, Captain Marjorie Rowe said over 50 volunteers showed up to help pack and distribute meals on Thanksgiving Day. Rowe said the initiative’s been a...
Trooper Jared Miller named Marietta Post’s Trooper of the Year
MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Among those who have received Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Trooper of the Year award, local Trooper Jared Miller was selected to receive the award for the Marietta Post. Originally from Beverly, Trooper Jared Miller joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2019. Trooper Miller’s fellow...
Arts and entertainment events happening November 24th-27th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, November 24th. Sharks Turkey Trot from 8 AM @ Parkersburg City Park. Thanksgiving Dinner Served Buffet Style...
Detroit man arrested on drug charges in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Tyveair Traykies Ross-Wilkins, 26, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested for one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. On Tuesday, November...
Ordinance impacting city contract bids passes first reading
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An ordinance dealing with city contract bids passed its first reading at Tuesday night’s Parkersburg City Council meeting. WTAP spoke to city council members both for and against the measure. It’s an ordinance that would change how the Parkersburg city government deals with contracts at...
Children’s Home Society’s annual Little Red Stocking Campaign starts this Friday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Children’s Home Society will be kicking off their annual Little Red Stocking Campaign this Friday. Some stores have even gotten a head start. How it works is participating stores will ask if you want to donate to the cause. Then, if you donate, your name will be put up on a little red stocking.
Obituary: Beckner, Bessie Reese
Bessie Reese Beckner, 88, of Walker, arrived in her Heavenly home on November 22, 2022. She was born in Eatons, WV, on August 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Shaffer Reese. She was the wife of Paul M. Beckner, whom she married on April 11, 1953. Mother of Thomas M. and Marilyn Beckner of Walker, Rebecca and Timothy Johnson of Parkersburg, and Steven and Tina Beckner of Newark, WV. Grandmother of Stanley Paul and Brittany Beckner of Newark, WV. And sister, Connie Armistead of Elkview, WV.
Slider’s Smoked Meats participates in ‘Hunters Helping the Hungry’ for third year in a row
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the third year in a row Lyle Slider and his company, Slider’s Smoked Meats, has participated in ‘Hunters Helping the Hungry’. This program certifies 15 agriculture plants throughout the state to process deer to help feed families in need in their areas.
Obituary: Bussey Jr, Dayton James “Jim”
Dayton James “Jim” Bussey Jr, 73, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. He was born June 24, 1949, in Elkins, WV, a son of the late Dayton J. and Betty Phares Bussey. Jim was a 1967 graduate of Parkersburg High School and was a U.S....
Parkersburg Art Center will start their annual artist trees contest this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Beginning this Saturday PAC will open their doors to the public to view their annual artist trees contest. The contest allows local artists the opportunity to create are like their favorite artist but with a holiday twist. Artists such as DaVinci, Banksy, Picasso and more will be represented.
Obituary: Dailey, Justin Scott
Justin Scott Dailey, 46, of Rockport, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Pizza shop gives out over 180 free Thanksgiving meals
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The giving spirit is alive and well in the Mid-Ohio Valley. With the help of the community, the Pete’s Pizza crew in Mineral Wells was able to serve over 180 free Thanksgiving meals. For the past few days, this pizza crew has been making...
Washington State Community College gets over $220 thousand for campus safety improvements
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College is receiving a significant grant to improve security and safety for those on campus. The college will be receiving over $220 thousand in funds to improve campus security. The awarded funds are part of the 2022 Campus Safety Grant Program funded with...
Obituary: Donivan, John Allen
John Donivan, 53, born July 4, 1969, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away October 10, 2022, at his residence in Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
The Giving Season - Salvation Army prepares for Thanksgiving meal initiative
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thanksgiving is near and the community is feeling the giving spirit. The Salvation Army of Parkersburg’s kitchen has been buzzing since Monday. Both staff and volunteers are preparing stuffing, ham, mashed potatoes, and more. It’s all for their Thanksgiving meal initiative. Captain Marjorie Rowe...
