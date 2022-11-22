ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

anaheimobserver.com

Chapman University Buys Anavia Apartments, Will Convert To Student Housing

Chapman University announced last week its acquisition of the Anavia Apartments in Anaheim, with the intention of converting the apartment building in to student housing that can accommodate about 800 students. Anavia is located near the intersection of State College Boulevard and Orangehtorpe Avenue, and across the street from Angel...
ORANGE, CA
eldonnews.org

Vaccine mandate suspended for students and staff

The Rancho Santiago Community College District Board of Trustees voted Oct. 11 to suspend the COVID-19 student vaccine mandate that was set to go into effect in spring 2023 and the employee mandate that was already in place. The district was the last in Southern California to mandate a vaccine,...
SANTA ANA, CA
The Friday Flyer

Massive county employee shortage affecting services

The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers

Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

How to watch Festival of Lights at Riverside's Mission Inn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - What's a holiday season without a light festival?. Kick off the holiday season with flying colors this Friday, November 25 for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights at Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
coastreportonline.com

Porter, Foley win key OC seats

Incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Katie Porter and Incumbent Democrat Supervisor Katrina Foley have officially won the key Congress and Board of Supervisor seats in Orange County. According to the Associated Press. Porter garnered 51.6% of votes for the 47th District Congressional seat, while Republican candidate Scott Baugh ended with 48.4% of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Kevin Kiley projected winner of US House District 3 in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bomb squads in southern California recover torpedo from ocean

LOS ANGELES — Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange County in California worked together with the United States Navy to recover a torpedo on Monday. According to the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau got a call on Monday about a “suspicious device” that was seen floating in the water. The call was placed by a boater off the coast of Dana Point.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Kalaveras comes to Moreno Valley

Kalaveras, the fast-casual Latin-American and Mexican food restaurant chain, has opened a location in Moreno Valley. Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and city council members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16. “I am honored to welcome Kalaveras, another family-owned local business, to Moreno Valley,” Gutierrez said. “Kalaveras’ will fit right in with...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

