Read full article on original website
Related
anaheimobserver.com
Chapman University Buys Anavia Apartments, Will Convert To Student Housing
Chapman University announced last week its acquisition of the Anavia Apartments in Anaheim, with the intention of converting the apartment building in to student housing that can accommodate about 800 students. Anavia is located near the intersection of State College Boulevard and Orangehtorpe Avenue, and across the street from Angel...
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university .
kcrw.com
Changing family through education: Joe Mathews thanks his late great-aunt
“I thought that if we had a national character and a national genius, these people, who were beginning to be called Okies, were it.” – John Steinbeck, America and Americans. We ain’t Okies anymore. My great-aunt Fern was the last member of our California family born in...
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
eldonnews.org
Vaccine mandate suspended for students and staff
The Rancho Santiago Community College District Board of Trustees voted Oct. 11 to suspend the COVID-19 student vaccine mandate that was set to go into effect in spring 2023 and the employee mandate that was already in place. The district was the last in Southern California to mandate a vaccine,...
The Friday Flyer
Massive county employee shortage affecting services
The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
Low-Income LA neighborhoods offered internet at higher prices: report
Internet service in Los Angeles County is often offered at higher prices in low-income neighborhoods, while better deals are offered in wealthier areas, according to a report from the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity LA. Researchers picked random addresses in every city in the county and shopped for internet...
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
95-year-old donor disputes $25 million gift to Cal State Long Beach
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at California State University, Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university. Regena...
Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers
Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
encinitasadvocate.com
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
Supporters help raise money for recruits injured in Whittier crash: 'We're going to be there'
Law enforcement and community members came together Wednesday to support the recruits who are still recovering after being struck by a driver during their morning jog in Whittier last week.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
foxla.com
How to watch Festival of Lights at Riverside's Mission Inn
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - What's a holiday season without a light festival?. Kick off the holiday season with flying colors this Friday, November 25 for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights at Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the...
coastreportonline.com
Porter, Foley win key OC seats
Incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Katie Porter and Incumbent Democrat Supervisor Katrina Foley have officially won the key Congress and Board of Supervisor seats in Orange County. According to the Associated Press. Porter garnered 51.6% of votes for the 47th District Congressional seat, while Republican candidate Scott Baugh ended with 48.4% of...
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
KCRA.com
Kevin Kiley projected winner of US House District 3 in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat Democrat...
Bomb squads in southern California recover torpedo from ocean
LOS ANGELES — Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange County in California worked together with the United States Navy to recover a torpedo on Monday. According to the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau got a call on Monday about a “suspicious device” that was seen floating in the water. The call was placed by a boater off the coast of Dana Point.
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
iebusinessdaily.com
Kalaveras comes to Moreno Valley
Kalaveras, the fast-casual Latin-American and Mexican food restaurant chain, has opened a location in Moreno Valley. Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and city council members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16. “I am honored to welcome Kalaveras, another family-owned local business, to Moreno Valley,” Gutierrez said. “Kalaveras’ will fit right in with...
Comments / 0