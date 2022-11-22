Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Capitol Times
for Arizonans with Disabilities
Learn more about Arizona for Better Medicaid and their efforts to support a fully integrated Medicaid Managed Care option for Arizonans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Hear the latest research on how an integrated option could benefit families and how programs have worked in other states. Ask questions! Join the...
Arizona Capitol Times
Election challenges mount
Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes’ attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
Arizona Capitol Times
November 25, 2022
Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
Comments / 0