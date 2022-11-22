CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP)Skyy Clark scored a career-high 19 points, RJ Melendez had a career-high 17 and No. 16 Illinois cruised past Lindenwood 92-59 on Friday night. ”It’s really good to see RJ get going,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. ”He and I had a meeting, and he responded in a really really good way. He just showed up, buckled down and worked. I thought he was aggressive, and yet, didn’t force things.”

